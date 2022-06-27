Updated

A man remains in "life-threatening" condition following a "major incident" on the A127 which saw a vehicle collide with a gas main.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 6.15pm yesterday - Sunday, June 26 - to the collision on the Southend Arterial Road.

A man was taken to hospital by ambulance crews after being removed from the vehicle.

His injuries remain "life-threatening", the Met has since confirmed.

Properties in the surrounding area were evacuated and a 200m safety cordon was put in place as a precaution.

The incident's impact saw it declared a "major incident" by assistant commissioner Patrick Goulbourne.

"Crews worked with partners to make the scene safe as quickly as possible," he said.

“There were road closures in place which caused severe congestion and we urged people to avoid the area.”

The incident was over for firefighters by 11.19pm.

Fire crews from Harold Hill, Bexley, East Ham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

Traffic in the area continues to be affected.