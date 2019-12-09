A12 crash: Man hit by van is taken to hospital
PUBLISHED: 10:09 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 09 December 2019
Archant
A man was taken to hospital after he was hit by a van in Romford.
Police were called to reports of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian at the Eastern Avenue East junction of the A12 on Sunday, December 8 at 5.50pm.
You may also want to watch:
The London Ambulance Service attended the scene and took the man to hospital.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A Met Police spokesman said the van stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.
Enquiries are ongoing.