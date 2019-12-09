Search

A12 crash: Man hit by van is taken to hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:09 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 09 December 2019

A man was hit by a van on the A12 Eastern Avenue on Sunday, December 8. Picture: Google Maps

A man was hit by a van on the A12 Eastern Avenue on Sunday, December 8. Picture: Google Maps

A man was taken to hospital after he was hit by a van in Romford.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian at the Eastern Avenue East junction of the A12 on Sunday, December 8 at 5.50pm.

The London Ambulance Service attended the scene and took the man to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A Met Police spokesman said the van stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Enquiries are ongoing.

