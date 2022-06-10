Two hospitalised after Hornchurch crash
- Credit: Google
Two people were hospitalised following a crash in Hornchurch.
Emergency services were called at 2.20pm yesterday (June 9) to reports of a collision between two vehicles in Upper Rainham Road.
Police officers, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene.
Two people who suffered injuries were taken to an east London hospital.
Their injuries are not life threatening, according to Scotland Yard.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area last night as traffic disruption continued into the evening, with vehicles diverted in both directions between Chestnut Avenue and Laburnum Avenue.
The Met said there have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting 4213/9JUN.