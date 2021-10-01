Inquest finds Upminster woman took her own life

Published: 1:29 PM October 1, 2021

The inquest into the death of Upminster resident Natasha Lake was heard at the Adult College of Barking and Dagenham. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman from Upminster who died in April took her own life, an inquest has found.

Natasha Lake died on April 16 and an inquest was opened by senior coroner Nadia Persaud on April 27.

The inquest - heard at the Adult College of Barking and Dagenham - concluded on Wednesday, September 29.

Speaking after hearing the entirety of the evidence, Ms Persaud said: "I am satisfied that there is no evidence of any suspicious circumstances surrounding Natasha's death.

"There is no evidence of any third party involved in causing her death.”

A statement given to the proceedings by Natasha's brother Jonathan Carter-Lake confirmed that the 33-year-old suffered with bipolar disorder and had a history of depressive episodes for which she took medication.

You may also want to watch:

Information provided by the Priory rehab clinic outlined that the 33-year-old had initially contacted the facility in May 2018, and was admitted to its Chelmsford hospital as an inpatient in October 2019.

A further admission followed in November 2019, but Natasha's final involvement with the private service was in April 2020.

While ketamine was found in Natasha's system at the time of her death, Ms Persuad said its presence did not alter her overall finding: “She had taken ketamine previously and is likely to have developed a tolerance to it.

"It was well under the therapeutic level, and therefore I consider that it’s unlikely to have affected her mental state so as to prevent her from forming an intention.”

Katie Barlow, who had known Natasha all her life, also spoke at the inquest.

In reaching the finding of a suicide, the coroner said she was satisfied "on the balance of probabilities" that Natasha did intend to take her own life.

When life is difficult, the Samaritans is available 365 days, 24/7. Call for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org.