Upminster lottery winners grateful for “amazing stepping stone” onto London property ladder

Rich and Kim Peason with their dog Loki. Picture: Camelot/PA Wire

An Upminster couple who have won £10k every month for a year say it’s a “huge stepping stone” to facing London’s cruel housing market.

Rich Pearson, 30, and wife Kim, 33, matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on May 11.

“It’s still so surreal that we’re getting that amount the next 12 months into out accounts!” Kim told the Recorder.

Unable to do anything with their winnings during lockdown, the couple will be saving the bulk of it for a house deposit. Their lucky numbers have saved them another couple of years at the least saving to get on the property ladder.

Kim said: “We’ve been hardcore saving for the last year, we were still another year or two away from being able to buy our own house.

“As most people know, house prices in this country are not cheap and it’s not easy to get on the property ladder. It’s just an amazing stepping stone.”

Kim and Rich, who are currently renting off family will be to buy three bedroom semi-detached in Upminster, and will be able to “extend our budget a little bit further out.”

As well as looking at houses that they wouldn’t have looked at before, Kim says if they like a house that needs work, they can still move in. “We’ve got the money coming in each month so we can just do it.”

“Both my husband and I agree that monthly is the best way to receive the money, because we can take our time with things, if it’s all there in our bank we might just be like ‘okay, here you go, take my money!” said Kim.

On first receiving the email, Kin was convinced it was a prank.

“I got the email the next morning [after the draw] when I was walking the dog and I just ignored it because I completely thought it was a prank email.

“I thought it would someone who was trying to scam money from me or something, I was looking for the writing that said ‘pay this amount here’

“I got home, checked my email and it was the 10k a month for a year, and I just sad there thinking ‘something’s got to be wrong here, this can’t be it’, I started to get heart palpitations.”

“It was just so crazy, it took about a minute to register until I was like ‘no, it’s a real email!’”

Kim immediately went to tell her husband we was sounds asleep after a long night shift.

“He didn’t what the hell was going on, I told we’d won the lottery and he didn’t believe me, it was only when we phoned Camelot, and once we got it confirmed that we were just completely shocked.” she said.

Kim is by no means a religious lottery player, just playing sometimes on a Wednesday or Saturday in the Euro Millions, and rarely plays in the Set For Life.

“For some reason I just did on that day, I decided to take my chances, I put three lines on, and it came in.”

“The first thing you want to do is celebrate with everyone, shout from the rooftops, but obviously we can’t see anyone!” she added.

The couple say their family have all be so excited for them, and once the lockdown is lifted, they’ll be treating their friends and family. “It’s such an odd time to win”, said Kim.