Eighteen-month-old Upminster twins in bid to walk 2.6 miles for charities

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 22 April 2020

Twins Sam and Ollie Diggory, who are attempting to walk 2.6 miles for charity. Picture: James Diggory

Twins Sam and Ollie Diggory, who are attempting to walk 2.6 miles for charity. Picture: James Diggory

Twin toddlers from Upminster are taking on their own mini-marathon by attempting to walk 2.6 miles for charity.

Sam and Ollie Diggory, who are 18 months old, are taking part in The 2.6 Challenge, which has been set up in a bid to fundraise for good causes in light of the postponement of the London Marathon.

The boys are among the youngest people to be taking part in the event and parents James and Louise are hoping they will each walk the 2.6 mile distance across 18 days.

They will start on Sunday, April 26 - which would have been London Marathon day.

James, who ran the 26.2 mile marathon in 2018, and Louise decided to set the target and worked out the boys will need to walk 400 yards each day to reach it.

To measure how far they walk, Sam and Ollie will each have a GPS tracker attached to them.

James said: “The boys have no clue what is going on and they are very competitive with each other.

“Yesterday (April 20) we went out for a long walk and realised we might have bitten off more than we can chew.

You may also want to watch:

“The challenge is trying to keep them in a straight line. They are enjoying it. If we are walking down the pavements, they will wave at anyone.”

James, a teacher at Sacred Heart of Mary Girls School in Upminster, said his family has a history with the London Marathon and his sister Anna was due to run it for the third time this year.

Her husband Tom suffers from cystic fibrosis and is among those most of risk from coronavirus.

Anna was due to raise money for The Cystic Fibrosis Trust and Sam and Ollie will be taking up the challenge to generate cash for the charity.

They will also be fundraising for the Twins Trust, which supports parents with multiples.

James said: “We are trying to raise awareness for the charities but saying to people that there are a lot of other charities out there and you do not need to be going and running marathons.

“I think people often think you have to do big things to raise money but it is about being as creative as you can.”

They set a fundraising target of £500 but have already doubled that figure.

To donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/samandolliediggory.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

