Upminster toddlers raise £1,700 through charity walk

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 June 2020

Twins Sam and Ollie Diggory with their parents James and Louise. Picture: James Diggory

Twins Sam and Ollie Diggory with their parents James and Louise. Picture: James Diggory

James Diggory

Two little brothers from Upminster have raised more than £1,700 for charity through taking on their own mini-marathon challenge.

At just 18 months old, Sam and Ollie Diggory were set the task of walking 2.6 miles in 2.6 weeks as part of the 2.6 Challenge - an initiative set up to raise money for charity after this year’s London Marathon was postponed.

Parents James, who ran the 26.2-mile marathon in 2018, and Louise decided to set the target and worked out the boys needed to walk 400 yards each day to reach it.

But the twins reached their 2.6-mile target in just six days, and after the 2.6 weeks - or 18 days - they managed to walk 6.1 miles: more than double their original target.

Sam and Ollie were fitted with GPS trackers to allow their parents to monitor how far they walked.

James said: “Including gift aid, they managed to raise a total of £1,719.44 for Twins Trust and Cystic Fibrosis Trust. A commendable amount on all fronts!”

