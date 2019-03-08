No train service between Romford and Upminster via Emerson Park for rest of day as train breaks down
There will be no rail service for the rest of the day between Romford and Upminster as the one train that runs on the short line has broken down.
A Network Rail spokesman confirmed: "A broken down train between Romford and Upminster means the service has been suspended between these stations.
"Disruption is expected until the end of service.
"You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.
"Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim."
The issue was first reported at 3.20pm.
The last scheduled train today was supposed to run at 10.03pm.