Coronavirus: Temporary mortuary at Upminster crematorium put ‘on standby’, council says

PUBLISHED: 16:17 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 05 June 2020

A temporary mortuary was constructed in the main car park of South Essex Crematorium in Upminster. Picture: Google

A temporary mortuary was constructed in the main car park of South Essex Crematorium in Upminster. Picture: Google

Google

A temporary mortuary built at an Upminster crematorium in response to the coronavirus crisis has been put on standby.

Havering Council confirmed that the facility at South Essex Crematorium, in Ockendon Road, is being “scaled back”.

A spokesperson said one of the two structures that made up the temporary mortuary will be removed, adding: “A smaller structure will remain in place on standby should there be a need to expand again if demand increases.”

The facility was built in the main car park in April during the height of the pandemic.

The crematorium released a statement at the time which said: “In line with our major incident emergency plans a temporary mortuary is being built at South Essex Crematorium on behalf of the London borough councils and as part of the Londonwide response to coronavirus.

“This is being done as a sensible precaution and similar arrangements are made during any Londonwide response to incidents.”

Topic Tags:

