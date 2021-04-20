Upminster student completes 4x4x48 Challenge for Saint Francis Hospice

Published: 4:09 PM April 20, 2021

A smiling Zack on the run with his friends for support - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

An Upminster student has raised over £3,000 for an east London hospice in memory of his grandmother.

Zack Killoran completed the 4x4x48 Challenge, running four miles every four hours through the day and night to clock up 48 miles in 48 hours.

A sports science student at the University of Bath, Zack raised a total of £3,397 for Saint Francis Hospice, which cared for his nan Sally Smith when she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Zack raised the money in memory of his nan Sally Smith - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

He said: “I have a great group of family and friends surrounding me, who are always supportive of everything I do - even in these strange times.

“I’m beyond proud of myself for completing the challenge, but more so for the amount raised.

"I couldn’t be more thankful for the support from everyone.

“I hope it made my nan very proud and that it will do great things for the hospice.”

His fundraiser marked the second anniversary of his grandmother’s death, and Zack thanked the hospice for both ensuring Sally was comfortable in her last few weeks and for the support Saint Francis Hospice gave to his family.

“She was a brilliant nan and filled my childhood with happy memories,” he added.

“Putting myself through a bit of pain for a brilliant cause and a fantastic person was an excellent opportunity, and one that I’m very proud of.”

The 4x4x48 Challenge was started by American marathon runner and motivational speaker David Goggins as a way of raising money for charity.

The challenge went viral on social media, with videos and articles explaining how to complete the gruelling task.

Zack said he was incredibly grateful to have a support system around him while doing the challenge, with his housemates and university friends accompanying him on some routes.

Zack is grateful for his friends who supported him - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

The toughest part of the challenge came at around 7.30am, when he needed to get out of bed for his 6th run.

He explained: “With less than two hours sleep, I thought the challenge had got the better of me.

“However, getting out of bed and completing that run gave me the motivation to finish it.”

Saint Francis Hospice employs 150 nurses, doctors and specialist healthcare staff who are supported by 800 volunteers.

They care for more than 4,000 people across the boroughs of Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Brentwood.