Planned c2c refurbishments to begin in June for Upminster station

Upminster station. Picture: Steve Poston Archant

Upminster station is set to have a makeover as part of a £17million plan to transform all of the stations along the c2c route.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The four month project at Upminster station will involve modernising the main booking hall, redecorating and a new ceiling to make the area more inviting for customers.

The refurbishment for Upminster as well as the Chafford Hundred station will begin in June.

At Chafford Hundred, the project, which is also expected to last for four months, involves the refurbishment of the booking hall and waiting areas to make the station lighter, brighter, and easier for people to buy their tickets.

The planned works follow the recent upgrades to Grays and Ockendon stations and the lower ticket hall at Upminster, which are part of the £17m plan to transform all c2c stations.

You may also want to watch:

c2c managing director Julian Drury said: "The refurbishment of two of our key stations are part of a long term plan to transform the buildings and improve the facilities for our customers.

"We have already made significant improvements at a number of our other stations, which have been received very positively by customers.

"This is the next step in our programme of upgrades to stations all along the c2c route."

For the duration of the work at Upminster and Chafford Hundred, special arrangements will be made to allow access to both main ticket halls and booking offices.

Customers will also be able to access Upminster's platform one directly from the car park during the morning peak via the side entrance.

Customers with accessibility requirements will be able to use an intercom to gain access at any time at both stations.