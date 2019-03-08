Upminster Station homophobic attack: British Transport Police reveal one man has come forward as they pursue 'positive lines of enquiry'

Upminster station Archant

A CCTV appeal to trace a group of men following a homophobic attack at Upminster Station has seen one man come forward as investigators continue to pursue "a number of positive lines of enquiry".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Friday last week (July 26), the British Transport Police (BTP) released CCTV images of three people they were hoping to speak to in connection with a homophobic assault that took place on a c2c train at Upminster Station.

A BTP spokesman confirmed to the Recorder: "Following our appeal a number of people have got in contact and we are now following a number of new positive lines of enquiry.

"One man has made contact with us and will be interviewed in due course."

Shortly after midnight on April 14, a man was travelling with his partner when a group of men began making a number of homophobic comments.

You may also want to watch:

The comments became increasingly aggressive with one of the attackers saying "gays should be strung up".

When the victim went to leave the train at Upminster station he was punched a number of times in the head causing him to fall to the platform.

He was left unconscious for a number of minutes and sustained a number of bruises.

The assault happened on board the 11.39pm service from London Liverpool Street to Shoeburyness.

Anyone with further information can contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 58 of 14/04/2019.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.