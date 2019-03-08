Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Upminster Station homophobic attack: British Transport Police reveal one man has come forward as they pursue 'positive lines of enquiry'

PUBLISHED: 15:42 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 31 July 2019

Upminster station

Upminster station

Archant

A CCTV appeal to trace a group of men following a homophobic attack at Upminster Station has seen one man come forward as investigators continue to pursue "a number of positive lines of enquiry".

On Friday last week (July 26), the British Transport Police (BTP) released CCTV images of three people they were hoping to speak to in connection with a homophobic assault that took place on a c2c train at Upminster Station.

A BTP spokesman confirmed to the Recorder: "Following our appeal a number of people have got in contact and we are now following a number of new positive lines of enquiry.

"One man has made contact with us and will be interviewed in due course."

Shortly after midnight on April 14, a man was travelling with his partner when a group of men began making a number of homophobic comments.

You may also want to watch:

The comments became increasingly aggressive with one of the attackers saying "gays should be strung up".

When the victim went to leave the train at Upminster station he was punched a number of times in the head causing him to fall to the platform.

He was left unconscious for a number of minutes and sustained a number of bruises.

The assault happened on board the 11.39pm service from London Liverpool Street to Shoeburyness.

Anyone with further information can contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 58 of 14/04/2019.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.

Related articles

Most Read

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

‘A celebration of love’: Hundreds parade through town centre for Romford Pride 2019

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Firefighters spend 50 minutes tackling Elm Park flat fire caused by cigarette

Firefighters were called to Rosewood Avenue in Elm Park on Saturday. Picture: London Fire

Rainham tower block demolition for £1billion regeneration project begins

Left to right: cllr Benham, cllr Ramsey, cllr Dervish, cllr Frost, Lia Silva, Paul Nicholls and Hugh Jeffrey (Wates), Keith Prince, cllr Chapman, cllr White, leader of the council, Adrian Fennessy (Wates), Neil Stubbings, director of regeneration, Gary Redmond (Wates), Andrew Blake-Herbert, CE Havering Council and Mark Butler, Havering Council seeing in the beginning of the demolition. Picture: Havering Council.

Most Read

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

‘A celebration of love’: Hundreds parade through town centre for Romford Pride 2019

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Firefighters spend 50 minutes tackling Elm Park flat fire caused by cigarette

Firefighters were called to Rosewood Avenue in Elm Park on Saturday. Picture: London Fire

Rainham tower block demolition for £1billion regeneration project begins

Left to right: cllr Benham, cllr Ramsey, cllr Dervish, cllr Frost, Lia Silva, Paul Nicholls and Hugh Jeffrey (Wates), Keith Prince, cllr Chapman, cllr White, leader of the council, Adrian Fennessy (Wates), Neil Stubbings, director of regeneration, Gary Redmond (Wates), Andrew Blake-Herbert, CE Havering Council and Mark Butler, Havering Council seeing in the beginning of the demolition. Picture: Havering Council.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Essex name Amir in squad for T20 clash with Hampshire

Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Martin Guptill during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Cricket: Zampa relishing T20 role with Essex

Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Nicolas Pooran during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Cricket: Amir all clear for Essex return

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

From session singer to chart-topping garage pioneer: Sweet Female Attitude is coming to Romford

Sweet Female Attitude playing at the House and Garage Orchestra at Brighton's Concorde 2 club. Picture: Andy Mason.

MarketFEST to give taste of Havering Show 2019 to shoppers at Romford Market

Charlotte Ambrose, who will be performing at this year's Havering Show, will also be at MarketFEST on August 10.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists