Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Gallery

Families and pupils enjoy ice-skating and festive treats at Upminster school’s Winter Wonderland

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 December 2018

The Oakfields Montessori Winter Wonderland. Darcy Downton aged 3 takes a ride on Santa's sleigh.

The Oakfields Montessori Winter Wonderland. Darcy Downton aged 3 takes a ride on Santa's sleigh.

Archant

Families were invited to get into the festive spirit with a special winter wonderland event in Upminster.

Oakfields Montessori School in Harwood Hall Lane hosted its second Winter Wonderland event on Wednesday, December 12, which it now hopes to make an annual event.

Guests enjoyed ice-skating, market stalls with mulled wine and desserts, rides and a chance to meet some friendly reindeer.

Stephanie Green, marketing manager at the school, said: “It was fantastic. It was well received by all of our parents and all of the children had a great time.

The mayor of Havering, councillor Dilip Patel visited Oakfields Montessori School's Winter Wonderland event. Photo: Stephanie GreenThe mayor of Havering, councillor Dilip Patel visited Oakfields Montessori School's Winter Wonderland event. Photo: Stephanie Green

“It’s a thank you to all our students and parents and it’s a good way to start off the Christmas season.”

The Upminster school had more good news that week when it discovered that a mural students from the art club created had won The Nativity Project’s competition. The children were awarded £150 for their efforts.

Most Read

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Dancing on Ice: Celebrities including Gemma Collins and Brian McFadden practice skating on Romford rink

Gemma Collins is one of the celebrities who has been practicing her ice skating skills at a rink in Romford for Dancing on Ice 2019. Photo: PA / Ian West

Heritage: How people tackled their thirst in days gone by

Romford Brewery c1890. Picture: Havering Local Studies Library

Armed police in Collier Row after man threatens officers with a meat cleaver

Armed police in Collier Row last night. Photo: Mia Hayworth

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

#includeImage($article, 225)

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Elderly man has bank card stolen in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

ABH arrest after man suffers head injury in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Two men arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun in Romford

A cordon was in place outside Romford Tools in Brentwood Road

Barking, Havering and Redbridge nurse scoops Lifetime Achievement award for 27 years’ service

Nurse Caroline Moore was the winner of BHRUT's Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo: BHRUT

Essex Leopards Hodges pleased with bounce back victory

Essex Leopards Lee Hodges in action (Pic: Paul Phillips)

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

West Ham fans singing in the rain and sleet as they pay homage to Pellegrini

West Ham United's Mark Noble (right) fouls Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists