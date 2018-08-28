Gallery

Families and pupils enjoy ice-skating and festive treats at Upminster school’s Winter Wonderland

The Oakfields Montessori Winter Wonderland. Darcy Downton aged 3 takes a ride on Santa's sleigh. Archant

Families were invited to get into the festive spirit with a special winter wonderland event in Upminster.

Oakfields Montessori School in Harwood Hall Lane hosted its second Winter Wonderland event on Wednesday, December 12, which it now hopes to make an annual event.

Guests enjoyed ice-skating, market stalls with mulled wine and desserts, rides and a chance to meet some friendly reindeer.

Stephanie Green, marketing manager at the school, said: “It was fantastic. It was well received by all of our parents and all of the children had a great time.

The mayor of Havering, councillor Dilip Patel visited Oakfields Montessori School's Winter Wonderland event. Photo: Stephanie Green The mayor of Havering, councillor Dilip Patel visited Oakfields Montessori School's Winter Wonderland event. Photo: Stephanie Green

“It’s a thank you to all our students and parents and it’s a good way to start off the Christmas season.”

The Upminster school had more good news that week when it discovered that a mural students from the art club created had won The Nativity Project’s competition. The children were awarded £150 for their efforts.