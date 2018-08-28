Families and pupils enjoy ice-skating and festive treats at Upminster school’s Winter Wonderland
PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 December 2018
Archant
Families were invited to get into the festive spirit with a special winter wonderland event in Upminster.
Oakfields Montessori School in Harwood Hall Lane hosted its second Winter Wonderland event on Wednesday, December 12, which it now hopes to make an annual event.
Guests enjoyed ice-skating, market stalls with mulled wine and desserts, rides and a chance to meet some friendly reindeer.
Stephanie Green, marketing manager at the school, said: “It was fantastic. It was well received by all of our parents and all of the children had a great time.
“It’s a thank you to all our students and parents and it’s a good way to start off the Christmas season.”
The Upminster school had more good news that week when it discovered that a mural students from the art club created had won The Nativity Project’s competition. The children were awarded £150 for their efforts.