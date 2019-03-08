Search

Advanced search

Video

Anti-bullying week 2019: More than 100 pupils march through streets of Upminster

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 November 2019

Schools from the Upminster School Council Alliance taking part in their anti-bullying march through Upminster town centre. Picture: Ken Mears

Schools from the Upminster School Council Alliance taking part in their anti-bullying march through Upminster town centre. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Students from schools across Upminster came together to march through the streets and raise awareness about the dangers of bullying.

More than 100 pupils from the Upminster School Council Alliance took part in the anti-bullying march on Friday, November 15.

The children carried placards and banners showing support for fellow students and adults who have been bullied or discriminated against.

Joseph Fielder, deputy headteacher at Branfil Primary School, said: "I think it was a really positive event.

"We had over 100 children and eight schools represented at the march.

Schools from the Upminster School Council Alliance taking part in their anti-bullying march through Upminster town centre. Picture: Ken MearsSchools from the Upminster School Council Alliance taking part in their anti-bullying march through Upminster town centre. Picture: Ken Mears

"I think it's important for the community to see that all of the schools are serious about preventing bullying and that we acknowledge that it exists.

"It's also important for the children that the message they want to get out is facilitated through the schools."

The march, which began outside Branfil Primary School in Cedar Avenue and finished in Upminster Park, concluded a week of activities during Anti-Bullying Week.

Mr Fielder told the Recorder: "At Branfil we've had several different assemblies throughout the week.

"We also had two poetry assemblies and a Remembrance assembly on Monday which we linked to our theme of Change Starts With Us."

Engayne Primary School in Severn Drive, James Oglethorpe Primary School in Ashvale Gardens, Upminster Infant and Junior School in St Mary's Lane, St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in St Mary's Lane and Hacton Primary School in Chepstow Avenue, Hornchurch took part.

For the first time students from Gaynes Secondary School in Brackendale Gardens took part in the march, even though the students had a day off.

The pupils were involved with the organisation of the event as they took the time to design and create their own banners and signs at home.

"The key thing that has happened is that the children are now able to articulate what bullying is in a clear way," said Mr Fielder.

"They understand that it involves intentionally trying to hurt someone either physically or emotionally over a sustained period of time.

"This means that they're able to identify when it's happening and tell a teacher when they're concerned about someone."

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Child taken to hospital after car crash next to railway in Chadwell Heath causes long delays

Police at the scene in Crow Lane. Picture: Kelly Mills

Motorcyclist in critical condition in hospital after Harold Wood car crash

The crash happened outside Harold Wood Station at 1.46pm. Photo: Steve Poston

Wanted man knocks himself out trying to run away from police in Rainham

Cowper Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Saint Francis Hospice in desperate need of volunteer drivers

Saint Francis Hospice volunteer driver Tony Hatch. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Child taken to hospital after car crash next to railway in Chadwell Heath causes long delays

Police at the scene in Crow Lane. Picture: Kelly Mills

Motorcyclist in critical condition in hospital after Harold Wood car crash

The crash happened outside Harold Wood Station at 1.46pm. Photo: Steve Poston

Wanted man knocks himself out trying to run away from police in Rainham

Cowper Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Saint Francis Hospice in desperate need of volunteer drivers

Saint Francis Hospice volunteer driver Tony Hatch. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Downes delivers a late point as Havering seconds share spoils with Waltham Forest

Havering celebrate their second goal during Havering HC 2nd XI vs Chelmsford HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 2nd November 2019

Swimming: Killerwhales impress at long distance gala

Killerwhales Poppy Jeffery

Havering AC youngsters pass regional tests at English Schools’ Cross-Country Cup

Members of Coopers Coborn and Sacred Heart intermediate girls teams at Benfleet, including six Havering AC athletes who finished in the top 10 (pic Jerry Canty)

The East London Football Podcast

Former Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher (pic Simon O'Connor)

Romford’s Team Falcon fighter Worsfold defends European title

Sarah Worsfold celebrates defending her European title (pic Matt Higgs)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists