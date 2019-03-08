Video

Anti-bullying week 2019: More than 100 pupils march through streets of Upminster

Schools from the Upminster School Council Alliance taking part in their anti-bullying march through Upminster town centre. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Students from schools across Upminster came together to march through the streets and raise awareness about the dangers of bullying.

More than 100 pupils from the Upminster School Council Alliance took part in the anti-bullying march on Friday, November 15.

The children carried placards and banners showing support for fellow students and adults who have been bullied or discriminated against.

Joseph Fielder, deputy headteacher at Branfil Primary School, said: "I think it was a really positive event.

"We had over 100 children and eight schools represented at the march.

"I think it's important for the community to see that all of the schools are serious about preventing bullying and that we acknowledge that it exists.

"It's also important for the children that the message they want to get out is facilitated through the schools."

The march, which began outside Branfil Primary School in Cedar Avenue and finished in Upminster Park, concluded a week of activities during Anti-Bullying Week.

Mr Fielder told the Recorder: "At Branfil we've had several different assemblies throughout the week.

"We also had two poetry assemblies and a Remembrance assembly on Monday which we linked to our theme of Change Starts With Us."

Engayne Primary School in Severn Drive, James Oglethorpe Primary School in Ashvale Gardens, Upminster Infant and Junior School in St Mary's Lane, St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in St Mary's Lane and Hacton Primary School in Chepstow Avenue, Hornchurch took part.

For the first time students from Gaynes Secondary School in Brackendale Gardens took part in the march, even though the students had a day off.

The pupils were involved with the organisation of the event as they took the time to design and create their own banners and signs at home.

"The key thing that has happened is that the children are now able to articulate what bullying is in a clear way," said Mr Fielder.

"They understand that it involves intentionally trying to hurt someone either physically or emotionally over a sustained period of time.

"This means that they're able to identify when it's happening and tell a teacher when they're concerned about someone."