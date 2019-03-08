Search

Upminster primary school raises funds for children's hospital with Teddy Bear's Picnic

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 June 2019

Teddy Bears picnic at Oakfields Montessori School in Harwood Hall Lane, Upminster on Friday, June 21. Picture: Andrew Ruff

Archant

Upminster pupils raised funds for a children's hospital charity by having a special Teddy Bears picnic.

Children at Oakfields Montessori School in Harwood Lane were encouraged to bring their teddy bears to school for a charity picnic on Friday, June 21.

The event raised £181 for the Great Ormond Street Hospital's (Gosh) charity in Camden.

Stephanie Green, marketing manager at the school, told the Recorder: "The Teddy Bear Picnic was a great success.

"It provided a warm atmosphere in which the children and staff enjoyed their picnic and the lovely sunshine."

The Gosh charity uses donations to provide vital support for families and children, research into children's health, any refurbishments the site may need, and it funds for life-saving medial equipment.

"The highlight of the afternoon for our little ones was the surprise visit from our school's mascot 'Harwood Bear'," said Stephanie.

