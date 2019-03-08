Search

Upminster school raises awareness of importance of wellbeing with flashmob and colour run

PUBLISHED: 15:03 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 01 October 2019

Children from Oakfields Montessori School in Upminster having fun during the Colour Run as part of Global Be Well Day. Picture: Ken Mears

Children from Oakfields Montessori School in Upminster having fun during the Colour Run as part of Global Be Well Day. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

A school went above and beyond to expand its students' and parents' understanding of mental and physical wellbeing with Global Be Well Day.

Children from Oakfields Montessori School in Upminster having fun during the Colour Run as part of Global Be Well Day. Picture: Ken Mears

Oakfields Montessori School, Harwood Hall Lane, Upminster, welcomed its community to the event on Friday, September 27, which was being celebrated by schools across several countries that are also run by Cognita Schools.

As well as fun activities, children were also able to learn about topics related to health, mental health and wellbeing at different centres around the school on the day.

Stephanie Green from the school said: "Global Be Well Day was a brilliant day!

Children from Oakfields Montessori School in Upminster having fun during the Colour Run as part of Global Be Well Day. Picture: Ken MearsChildren from Oakfields Montessori School in Upminster having fun during the Colour Run as part of Global Be Well Day. Picture: Ken Mears

"From the morning Boxercise session with parents, children and staff, to sessions including sleep, social media, and healthy eating, to our fun-filled colour run.

"The whole school was enthused and the smiles were wide and many.

"Wellbeing will continue to be a focus for both staff and pupils every day at Oakfields."

