School Diversity Week: Upminster students strive to make their school an inclusive place

Coopers Company & Coborn School in Upminster is celebrating School Diversity Week 2019 with brightly coloured displays and a non-uniform day. Picture: Heidi Smith Archant

Students at an Upminster secondary school are finding creative ways to make sure their school is an inclusive place without social stigmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coopers Company & Coborn School in Upminster is celebrating School Diversity Week 2019 with brightly coloured displays and a non-uniform day. Picture: Heidi Smith Coopers Company & Coborn School in Upminster is celebrating School Diversity Week 2019 with brightly coloured displays and a non-uniform day. Picture: Heidi Smith

Coopers' Company & Coborn School in St Mary's Lane has been joining nearly one million pupils across the country in celebrating School Diversity Week 2019 (July 1 to 5) and the national celebration of LGBT+ equality in education organised by the charity Just Like Us.

You may also want to watch:

Staff and students have been dressing classroom doors, attending assemblies and are wearing bright coloured clothing for the school's Loud and Proud day today, Friday, July 5.

Headteacher Sue Hay said: "Coopers Coborn has a strong school motto of Love as Brethren that is enthusiastically embraced by our school community and we want to spread it further among students and the local community.

"We want all staff, students, their friends and family to feel safe, be respected and accepted for who they are, removing any social stigmas for gender or sexual choice."