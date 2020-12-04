Transport for London consulting on plans to cut bus services that serve Upminster school

Transport for London is proposing to reduce the number of buses serving The Coopers' Company and Coborn School, in St Mary's Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Google

A consultation is asking people for their views on plans to remove a bus route and reduce services on another that both serve an Upminster school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Transport for London (TfL) is proposing to withdraw the 648 route, which runs between Romford Market and Cranham, and calls at The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School.

The service runs four times a day, twice in the morning towards Cranham and twice in the afternoon in the opposite direction to Romford.

You may also want to watch:

The travel operator is also planning to remove the 7.43am number 646 service from Noak Hill to Cranham and the 4pm service going the other way.

The 646 bus also serves the same school and a TfL spokesperson said the affected services had low usage and the cuts would allow it to make better use of its resources.

They added that the changes could take place between spring and autumn next year if they go ahead.

To comment, go to consultations.tfl.gov.uk/buses/route-648/ before December 22.

The Recorder contacted the school for comment but did not receive a response.