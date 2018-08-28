Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Upminster Santander to close amid bank’s UK-wide restructure

PUBLISHED: 10:33 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 23 January 2019

Santander's Upminster branch in Corbets Tey Road will close as part of a swathe of UK closures announced today (January 23). Photo: Google Maps

Santander's Upminster branch in Corbets Tey Road will close as part of a swathe of UK closures announced today (January 23). Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Santander’s Upminster branch is to close after the bank announced it is shutting 140 of its “less-visited” branches across the country.

The bank confirmed today (Wednesday, January 23), that 1,270 jobs are at risk as a result of the restructure, including those of staff at the Corbets Tey Road branch.

The lender said the closures are in response to how customers are choosing to carry out their banking.

Santander has consulted unions on the proposed changes and will seek to find alternative roles for the 1,270 staff members affected, wherever possible.

The bank expects to be able to redeploy around a third of that number.

Susan Allen, Santander’s head of retail and business banking, said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

“As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less-visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs. We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.”

Most Read

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Driver disappears after car flips over on A13 in Wennington

A car flipped onto its roof on the exit slip road of the A13 going up to the Wennington Interchange at around 8pm on January 20. Photo: Google

New Look Men in Romford closes down

The store opened in 2016 and closed at the weekend. Photo: The Liberty

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

The Patisserie Valerie shop front in The Brewery, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Romford Wetherspoons wants to remove ID scanning system at entrance despite police objections

Police officers patrol South Street, Romford, on September 8, 2017. Picture: Catherine Davison

Most Read

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Driver disappears after car flips over on A13 in Wennington

A car flipped onto its roof on the exit slip road of the A13 going up to the Wennington Interchange at around 8pm on January 20. Photo: Google

New Look Men in Romford closes down

The store opened in 2016 and closed at the weekend. Photo: The Liberty

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

The Patisserie Valerie shop front in The Brewery, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Romford Wetherspoons wants to remove ID scanning system at entrance despite police objections

Police officers patrol South Street, Romford, on September 8, 2017. Picture: Catherine Davison

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Striker Wilkinson snubbed other offers for return to Daggers

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham with pressure from Orient's Sam Ling (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Upminster Santander to close amid bank’s UK-wide restructure

Santander's Upminster branch in Corbets Tey Road will close as part of a swathe of UK closures announced today (January 23). Photo: Google Maps

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Bobby Izzard has launched Project BSLUK (British Sign Language) on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to teach basic sign language.

Serious Violence Summit 2019: Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham come together to tackle violent crime

The Serious Violence Summit brought together representatives from Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge. Picture: LBBD

Ice Hockey: Blyth pleased with younger Raiders

Young Raiders goalie Brad Windebank guards his post (pic Kev Lamb)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists