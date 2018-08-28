Upminster Santander to close amid bank’s UK-wide restructure

Santander's Upminster branch in Corbets Tey Road will close as part of a swathe of UK closures announced today (January 23). Photo: Google Maps Archant

Santander’s Upminster branch is to close after the bank announced it is shutting 140 of its “less-visited” branches across the country.

The bank confirmed today (Wednesday, January 23), that 1,270 jobs are at risk as a result of the restructure, including those of staff at the Corbets Tey Road branch.

The lender said the closures are in response to how customers are choosing to carry out their banking.

Santander has consulted unions on the proposed changes and will seek to find alternative roles for the 1,270 staff members affected, wherever possible.

The bank expects to be able to redeploy around a third of that number.

Susan Allen, Santander’s head of retail and business banking, said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

“As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less-visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs. We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.”