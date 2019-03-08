Search

Art exhibition showcasing works which capture Havering's landmarks opens in Upminster

PUBLISHED: 13:17 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 20 August 2019

Visitors browse the catalogue at Thames Chase's art exhibition in Upminster: Picture: Thames Chase Trust

An exhibition that features more that 150 pieces of artworks had its official opening at the Thames Chase Forest Centre in Upminster.

Mark Barkwith, acting chairman of trustees at Thames Chase with Tom Mead, who judged the art entries. Picture: Thames Chase TrustMark Barkwith, acting chairman of trustees at Thames Chase with Tom Mead, who judged the art entries. Picture: Thames Chase Trust

Tom Mead, a finalist in the 2019 Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year competition, launched this year's Art and Sculpture Exhibition in Pike Lane on Tuesday, August 13.

With pieces from 30 Havering artists, the exhibition showcases art which captures the borough's landmarks and the area within the Thames Chase Community Forest.

Dylan Jones (Butterflies - in pens), Alba Heaton (Secret garden) and Archie Bright (Rose and Pineapple) won this year's children's art competition.

L-R: Archie Bright (Rose and Pineapple), Dylan Jones (Butterflies - in pens) and Alba Heaton (Secret garden) won this year’s children’s art competition. Picture: Thames Chase TrustL-R: Archie Bright (Rose and Pineapple), Dylan Jones (Butterflies - in pens) and Alba Heaton (Secret garden) won this year’s children’s art competition. Picture: Thames Chase Trust

Acting chairman of Trustees Martin Barkwith, said: "It's fantastic to see such an amazing range of works by artists from around the area, including a number of familiar landmarks and local scenes captured with vivid imagination.

"It's terrific to see the vast array of talent on display, and I hope that it inspires the next generation of young artists to look at the world in a different way."

The exhibition runs until Monday, August 26 and is open daily from 10am to 4pm.

