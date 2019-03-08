Gallery

Hundreds of runners enjoy 'terrific day' at Upminster's Thames Chase 10k fun run

Hundreds of runners took part in the Thames Chase 10k fun run. Picture: Ann Clampett Archant

Hundreds of runners took part in this year's Thames Chase 10k and family fun run to raise funds for two new defibrillators for the Thames Chase Trust.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The run proved to be popular with more than 300 taking part at the centre's Broadfields site in Pike Lane, Upminster, on Sunday, June 2.

Mary Wright, acting chairwoman of the Thames Chase Trust, said: "It was a very warm race, and it was clear that runners had put a lot of effort into preparing for the competition.

"There was a high standard from the top athletes, and fantastic support for all the runners from the crowds.

"It was a terrific day and I want to thank everyone who took part for making it such a wonderful event."

Running like pros. Picture: Ann Clampett Running like pros. Picture: Ann Clampett

You may also want to watch:

This year's fastest man was Gavin Watts, completing the course in 37 minutes 04 seconds. Veronique Surry was the fastest woman, completing the course in 49 minutes 28 seconds.

Following the 10k run and trophy presentations, families took to the track to complete their own race, choosing either the first lap of the 10k (a 900m short course) or the first half of a normal long lap (1,900m).

Runners collected special medals made from wood that had been gathered by the Thames Chase Conservation volunteers earlier in the year.

Ms Wright added: "Thank you to our sponsors Waitrose & Partners and Upminster Yummy Mummies for backing this event and showcasing their support for encouraging active and healthy lifestyles in the community forest and beyond.

"And a big thanks to the volunteers who organised the event, including on-the-day set-up and marshalling, and to Hornchurch Photographic Society for capturing the event so thoroughly."

Funds raised by the runners will be used to buy defibrillators. One will be based at the Forest Centre, to improve and enhance the safety for more than 125,000 people who visit each year, and the other will be available for the Thames Chase Conservation volunteers who are out and about throughout the year improving the landscape across the Thames Chase Community Forest.