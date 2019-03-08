Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

Hundreds of runners enjoy 'terrific day' at Upminster's Thames Chase 10k fun run

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 June 2019

Hundreds of runners took part in the Thames Chase 10k fun run. Picture: Ann Clampett

Hundreds of runners took part in the Thames Chase 10k fun run. Picture: Ann Clampett

Archant

Hundreds of runners took part in this year's Thames Chase 10k and family fun run to raise funds for two new defibrillators for the Thames Chase Trust.

The run proved to be popular with more than 300 taking part at the centre's Broadfields site in Pike Lane, Upminster, on Sunday, June 2.

Mary Wright, acting chairwoman of the Thames Chase Trust, said: "It was a very warm race, and it was clear that runners had put a lot of effort into preparing for the competition.

"There was a high standard from the top athletes, and fantastic support for all the runners from the crowds.

"It was a terrific day and I want to thank everyone who took part for making it such a wonderful event."

Running like pros. Picture: Ann ClampettRunning like pros. Picture: Ann Clampett

You may also want to watch:

This year's fastest man was Gavin Watts, completing the course in 37 minutes 04 seconds. Veronique Surry was the fastest woman, completing the course in 49 minutes 28 seconds.

Following the 10k run and trophy presentations, families took to the track to complete their own race, choosing either the first lap of the 10k (a 900m short course) or the first half of a normal long lap (1,900m).

Runners collected special medals made from wood that had been gathered by the Thames Chase Conservation volunteers earlier in the year.

Ms Wright added: "Thank you to our sponsors Waitrose & Partners and Upminster Yummy Mummies for backing this event and showcasing their support for encouraging active and healthy lifestyles in the community forest and beyond.

"And a big thanks to the volunteers who organised the event, including on-the-day set-up and marshalling, and to Hornchurch Photographic Society for capturing the event so thoroughly."

Funds raised by the runners will be used to buy defibrillators. One will be based at the Forest Centre, to improve and enhance the safety for more than 125,000 people who visit each year, and the other will be available for the Thames Chase Conservation volunteers who are out and about throughout the year improving the landscape across the Thames Chase Community Forest.

Most Read

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

Cyclist taken to hospital after Romford car crash

Police officers attending the scene of a crash on the Romford ring road on Sunday. Picture: MPS Specials

‘I feel like a woman again’: Romford beauticians offer free treatments to cancer patients

Beauticians Rachel Lovel and Bobbie Lovett who are offering treatments to cancer patients. Picture: Melissa Page

‘He looked at me and took his last breath’: Gym trainers save elderly man’s life in Romford

Michael Cowling and Michael Kayan from Barking and Dagenham saved a man's life when they successfuly carried out CPR after he collapsed in Romford. Picture: Jonathan Kenton

Road closures and traffic after A13 collision between lorry and van

A lorry has collided with a van on the A13 this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

Cyclist taken to hospital after Romford car crash

Police officers attending the scene of a crash on the Romford ring road on Sunday. Picture: MPS Specials

‘I feel like a woman again’: Romford beauticians offer free treatments to cancer patients

Beauticians Rachel Lovel and Bobbie Lovett who are offering treatments to cancer patients. Picture: Melissa Page

‘He looked at me and took his last breath’: Gym trainers save elderly man’s life in Romford

Michael Cowling and Michael Kayan from Barking and Dagenham saved a man's life when they successfuly carried out CPR after he collapsed in Romford. Picture: Jonathan Kenton

Road closures and traffic after A13 collision between lorry and van

A lorry has collided with a van on the A13 this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket: Essex reply held up by rain at Yorkshire

The covers are in use as rain delays play during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019

West Ham striker Perez joins Spanish side Alaves

West Ham United's Lucas Perez during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Cricket: Buttleman very proud to make Essex debut

Adam Lyth hits 6 runs for Yorkshire as Will Buttleman looks on from behind the stumps during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019

Hundreds of runners enjoy ‘terrific day’ at Upminster’s Thames Chase 10k fun run

Hundreds of runners took part in the Thames Chase 10k fun run. Picture: Ann Clampett

Hornchurch history groups host military event to mark 75th anniversary of Second World War D-Day landings

A re-enactor of the 10th Essex Regiment Living History Group. They will be appearing at a commemoration event at the Ingrebourne Valley Visiotrs Centre in Hornchurch. Picture: 10th Essex Regiment Living History Group
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists