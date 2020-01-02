Upminster's Swan Books to close after 83 years

Swan Books in Upminster will cease trading on January 18. Picture: Matthew Clemenson Archant

Upminster's popular independent book store is closing down due to "changes on the high street".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Swan Books in Upminster will cease trading on January 18. Picture: Matthew Clemenson Swan Books in Upminster will cease trading on January 18. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

Swan Books in Corbets Tey Road has announced that it will cease trading on January 18.

A notice posted in the window revealed the book shop has come under pressure from "changes on the high street, aggressive competition online and evolving consumer habits".

The notice states: "The reckless changes to the parking charges imposed last year (by a council 'supposedly' on our side) produced the final straw.

"Thank you to all who have supported us over the last 83 years - our customers are our friends and we are sorry for the inconvenience closure will cause."

Swan Books in Upminster will be closing after after 83 years. Picture: Ken Mears Swan Books in Upminster will be closing after after 83 years. Picture: Ken Mears

You may also want to watch:

In June last year, Havering Council introduced new car parking charges starting from £1.50 in Hornchurch and Upminster.

Residents have since held numerous protests against the council's decision to scrap 30 minutes of free parking in the two town centres.

When speaking to the Recorder in their 80th anniversary year about the difficulties of running an independent bookshop, the owners said rising business rates, parking and rent were prominent issues.

Swan Books first opened in 1937 and was formerly known as Swan Libraries when it also offered a book-lending service alongside purchases,

Customers can continue to buy books online Swan Books website.

Havering Council has been contacted for a comment.