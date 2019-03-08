Search

'Welcoming new readers to the exciting world of books': Upminster's Swan Books celebrates Independent Bookshop Week 2019

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 June 2019

Swan Books in Upminster

Archant

Havering's book lovers are being urged to get down to Swan Books in Upminster this week to help the business celebrate Independent Bookshop Week 2019.

First launched in 2006 to encourage more people to put down the TV remote and pick up a good book, this year's Independent Bookshop Week started on Saturday June 15 and will run until Saturday, June 22.

Swan Books in Corbets Tey Road has been a fixture of Upminster's high street since 1937, and still enjoys strong ties to the community - including providing a lot of the town's schoolchildren with textbooks.

Some older residents may even remember when it was known as Swan Libraries, and also offered a book-lending service alongside purchases.

Jeremy Scott, who has been manager at the shop for 33 years, told the Recorder the store, with its long and illustrious link to the town centre, was still "the heartbeat of the high street".

He said: "We're always ready and willing to welcome new readers into the exciting world of books with open arms.

"We are caring booksellers and we are always here if anyone ever needs our help.

"I love working here, and hopefully me and my team can keep the shop going for as long as possible."

Jeremy did admit that the recent loss of half an hour's free parking in Upminster town centre had had a noticeable impact on business, but stressed that events like Independent Bookshop Week were "overwhelmingly positive".

Emma Bradshaw, head of campaigns at the Booksellers' Association (BA), said: "Independent Bookshop Week is all about book lovers coming together to celebrate the importance of indies on our high streets, and it's deeply heartening to see so many authors and publishers showing their support."

This year, it comes months after the BA reported a second year of growth in its independent bookshop membership, with 15 new shops joining the trade body in 2018.

The BA's numbers swelled to 883 independents last year, a 1.7pc rise from the 2017 total of 868.

This is the second consecutive year the BA has marked an increase in independent bookshop members.

