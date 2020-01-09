Search

Knives Down Gloves Up: Photographer creates boxing calendar to raise funds for Upminster charity

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 January 2020

Boxing photographer Jennifer Charlton with world light-welterweight champion Josh Taylor after he won the semi-finals of the World Boxing Super Series. Picture: Andrew McCart

Boxing photographer Jennifer Charlton with world light-welterweight champion Josh Taylor after he won the semi-finals of the World Boxing Super Series. Picture: Andrew McCart

A photographer has travelled the country taking pictures of well-known boxers to raise funds for an Upminster charity.

Photographer Jennifer Charlton with the north east boxers and trainers. Picture: Steve Lamb

Knives Down Gloves Up was started by Paul Kavanagh, 44, from Upminster. The charity works to tackle knife crime by getting young people off the streets and into the boxing gyms.

Top boxing photographer, Jennifer Charlton has persuaded a number of boxers to be snapped for the good cause.

The Scottish-based photographer said: "It's terrible what is going on in our country.

"I wanted to do something to help the Knives Down Gloves Up cause so I came up with this idea.

"The boxers have all got behind it and hopefully it can raise awareness and money for a great cause."

Recently crowned World light-welterweight champion and Muhammed Ali Trophy winner, Josh Taylor, is the star name to be pictured in the calendar.

So too are the two welterweights who produced one of the fights of the year - arch rivals Lewis Ritson and Robbie Davies Jnr.

Photographer Jennifer Charlton with the north east boxers and trainers. Picture: Steve LambPhotographer Jennifer Charlton with the north east boxers and trainers. Picture: Steve Lamb

To support Jennifer's fundraising efforts and buy the calendar email jc.photography@outlook.com.

