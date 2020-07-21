Search

Upminster’s 17th century Cranham Hall on sale for £4.25million

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 July 2020

Home to General James Oglethorpe in the 17th century, Upminster's Cranham House is now up for sale. Picture: Savills

Complete with its own helipad, Cranham Hall is on sale for a cool £4.25million.

Found next to All Saints Church and Cooper’s Company and Coborn school, the 17th century home was once residence to General James Oglethorpe. General Oglethorpe founded the 13th and last American colony, which is now the state of Georgia and he is buried alongside his wife at the parish church next door

Oglethorpe’s house was demolished shortly after his death and it is not clear how much, if any, of the old house was incorporated in the present building, with its prominent, late 18th century.

Along with its five bedrooms and six living rooms, the hall has a pool complex, which was added in recent years, includes a bar, sauna and changing rooms, a lake with a nearby jacuzzi and a 5,000 square foot barn with parking and which includes a two bedroom staff flat.

