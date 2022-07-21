'Stay low and out of trouble': Upminster care home resident celebrates 100th birthday
- Credit: The Oaks
An Upminster care home resident has celebrated her 100th birthday and offered life advice to others wishing to reach her age.
On July 20, Rose Smith celebrated her centenary birthday at The Oaks Residential Care Home, where she was joined by her family, staff and other residents.
The party saw an entertainer attend and Rose also received a birthday greeting from The Queen.
Reflecting on her age, the centenarian said she “doesn't like to think about it too much – it just happened”.
Rose offered advice to others who aspire to reach 100: “Just stay low and out of trouble, you’ll get further in life."
The Oaks Residential Care Home manager, Tina Ali, said Rose has been living at The Oaks for more than two years.
She said: “It’s a pleasure to look after her as she is a lovely lady and we all wish her many more happy years to come.”
Tina said it is becoming quite a regular occurrence to have residents reach 100 at The Oaks, with the oldest resident having reached 106.