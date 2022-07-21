News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

'Stay low and out of trouble': Upminster care home resident celebrates 100th birthday

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:00 PM July 21, 2022
Rose Smith at The Oaks Residential Care Home on her 100th birthday

Rose Smith at her 100th birthday celebration - Credit: The Oaks

An Upminster care home resident has celebrated her 100th birthday and offered life advice to others wishing to reach her age. 

On July 20, Rose Smith celebrated her centenary birthday at The Oaks Residential Care Home, where she was joined by her family, staff and other residents. 

The party saw an entertainer attend and Rose also received a birthday greeting from The Queen.  

Rose Smith

Rose Smith celebrating her milestone birthday - Credit: The Oaks

Reflecting on her age, the centenarian said she “doesn't like to think about it too much – it just happened”.  

Rose offered advice to others who aspire to reach 100: “Just stay low and out of trouble, you’ll get further in life."  

The Oaks Residential Care Home manager, Tina Ali, said Rose has been living at The Oaks for more than two years.  

She said: “It’s a pleasure to look after her as she is a lovely lady and we all wish her many more happy years to come.” 

Rose with family

Rose Smith (centre) celebrated her 100th birthday with her family on July 20 at Oaks Residential Care Home - Credit: The Oaks

Most Read

  1. 1 20-year-old found not guilty of double murder in Brentwood
  2. 2 Mystery over woman's death after skeletal remains found in Romford home
  3. 3 Upminster man killed by hedge-trimmer in tragic gardening accident
  1. 4 'Devastating': Multiple homes destroyed in fire on UK’s hottest day on record
  2. 5 £11,000 in less than 30 hours: Donations for Wennington blaze fundraiser flood in
  3. 6 Romford man in court accused of murdering 19-year-old stabbed in park
  4. 7 New owner promises 'no plans to flatten and demolish' Liberty Shopping Centre in Romford
  5. 8 Pre-application for 860-home Romford development to be discussed by committee
  6. 9 Inquest: Tragic Sophia 'may have starved' after government axed her benefits, inquest hears
  7. 10 Wennington: Rest centre opened to support residents affected by blaze

Tina said it is becoming quite a regular occurrence to have residents reach 100 at The Oaks, with the oldest resident having reached 106.  



Upminster News

Don't Miss

Over 100 firefighters are tackling a grass fire in Pea Lane, Upminster

London Live News

Smoke blows over M25 as 175 firefighters tackle Upminster grass fire  

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A closed Wagamama in Greenwich, London, during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread

Wagamama set to open in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A fire broke out in a flat at an assisted living facility in Mavis Grove, Hornchurch overnight

London Live News

60 evacuated, 2 flats destroyed as 100 firefighters battle Hornchurch blaze

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Council workers empty bins in Sunningdale, Berkshire .

Havering Council

Havering waste collection times changed due to heatwave

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon