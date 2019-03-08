Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Upminster pupils enjoy tasty treats at Oakfields Healthy Eating day

PUBLISHED: 10:19 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 22 April 2019

Julia Hayes from the catering company Thomas Franks delievered healthy eating workshops to students at Oakfields Montessori School in Upminster.

Julia Hayes from the catering company Thomas Franks delievered healthy eating workshops to students at Oakfields Montessori School in Upminster.

Archant

Students at an Upminster primary school tasted a variety of healthy foods at special workshops designed to teach about them healthy diets.

Pupils at Oakfields Montessori school in Upminster enjoyed a ‘Oakfields Healthy Eating’ day.Pupils at Oakfields Montessori school in Upminster enjoyed a ‘Oakfields Healthy Eating’ day.

Year groups at Oakfields Montessori School in Harwood Hall Lane attended workshop sessions led by Thomas Frank's nutritionist, Julia Hayes and a practical taster session led by Matt Steadman, operation manager of Thomas Franks on the school's Healthy Eating Day.

Stephanie Green, marketing manager, said: “Did you know that a small bottle of Lucozade used to contain 17 teaspoons of sugar?

“We were all surprised to learn this! It's good to know that they have since wizened up and lowered the amount of sugar to 4.5 teaspoons. We all agreed that water is still one of our favourite choices for a healthy drink.

“All in all I would say that the healthy treats were well received and that the children will now be eager to have a variety of fruits and vegetables be a normal part of their diets.”

Most Read

Heritage: Ten things you should know about Rainham

Rainham Hall was built around 1729. Picture: Ken Mears

Free school for children with special educational needs given the go ahead to be built on St Edwards’s academy site

St Edward's Church of England Academy, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Annual charity cake sale to be held in memory of 18-year-old Gidea Park woman

Aashi Sinha.

Friends of Amy’s Park fundraising for a bench in memory of Jodie

Hundreds of people gathered at Amy's Park in Harold Hill tonight at a vigil to remember teenager Jodie Chesney. Photo: Mark Sepple

Most Read

Heritage: Ten things you should know about Rainham

Rainham Hall was built around 1729. Picture: Ken Mears

Free school for children with special educational needs given the go ahead to be built on St Edwards’s academy site

St Edward's Church of England Academy, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Annual charity cake sale to be held in memory of 18-year-old Gidea Park woman

Aashi Sinha.

Friends of Amy’s Park fundraising for a bench in memory of Jodie

Hundreds of people gathered at Amy's Park in Harold Hill tonight at a vigil to remember teenager Jodie Chesney. Photo: Mark Sepple

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Upminster pupils enjoy tasty treats at Oakfields Healthy Eating day

Julia Hayes from the catering company Thomas Franks delievered healthy eating workshops to students at Oakfields Montessori School in Upminster.

Boro boss Martin keen to continue good record against Grays

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford boss Martin wants April success to carry on

Romford manager Paul Martin celebrates (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Annual charity cake sale to be held in memory of 18-year-old Gidea Park woman

Aashi Sinha.

Recorder letters: Litter, hospitals, sports centre, Aladdin and more.

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists