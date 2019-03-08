Upminster pupils enjoy tasty treats at Oakfields Healthy Eating day

Julia Hayes from the catering company Thomas Franks delievered healthy eating workshops to students at Oakfields Montessori School in Upminster. Archant

Students at an Upminster primary school tasted a variety of healthy foods at special workshops designed to teach about them healthy diets.

Year groups at Oakfields Montessori School in Harwood Hall Lane attended workshop sessions led by Thomas Frank's nutritionist, Julia Hayes and a practical taster session led by Matt Steadman, operation manager of Thomas Franks on the school's Healthy Eating Day.

Stephanie Green, marketing manager, said: “Did you know that a small bottle of Lucozade used to contain 17 teaspoons of sugar?

“We were all surprised to learn this! It's good to know that they have since wizened up and lowered the amount of sugar to 4.5 teaspoons. We all agreed that water is still one of our favourite choices for a healthy drink.

“All in all I would say that the healthy treats were well received and that the children will now be eager to have a variety of fruits and vegetables be a normal part of their diets.”