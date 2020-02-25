Upminster's Crumpled Horn raises hundreds for Hornchurch charity First Step

An Upminster pub is continuing its support for the charity First Step by raising funds with a regular quiz night.

The Crumpled Horn in Corbets Try road raised £320 for First Step in Tangmere Crescent, Hornchurch with a quiz night.

Last year First Step launched an urgent appeal for funds so that it can continue to provide its specialist services for youngsters with disabilities and special needs.

Caroline Hood, volunteer coordinator at First Step, said: "The commitment of Sharon, Stuart and the team, to continue to raise funds for First Step, enabling us to continue to support families of babies and young children with special needs and disabilities, is so appreciated and is vital to us."

First Step's next event is its Charity Bandeoke on Thursday, February 27 from 7.30pm.

Participants are invited to sing along to their favourite songs accompanied by the band Mushroom Clown.

Visit firststep.org.uk.