Search

Advanced search

Upminster primary school remembers soldiers' sacrifice at Remembrance Day assemblies

PUBLISHED: 10:13 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 14 November 2019

Mrs Sansom the headteacher of Branfil Primary School, Mr Philpot from the Hornchurch Aerodrome Historical Trust, the Deputy Mayor of Havering and his wife and Flight Lieutenant Jeff Skillman with students. Picture: Branfil Primary School

Mrs Sansom the headteacher of Branfil Primary School, Mr Philpot from the Hornchurch Aerodrome Historical Trust, the Deputy Mayor of Havering and his wife and Flight Lieutenant Jeff Skillman with students. Picture: Branfil Primary School

Archant

An Upminster primary school held a special service to remember all of the people who sacrificed their lives in the war.

Pupils at Branfil Primary School in Cedar Avenue took a moment to reflect on the impact of the First and Second World Wars on Monday, November 10.

You may also want to watch:

Roxanne Evenden, a teacher at the school, said: "All children and staff across the school took part in the service, along with the Deputy Mayor of Havering and Flight Lieutenant Jeff Skillman.

"We also held Remembrance Day assemblies where children shared the research they had done about the various roles of people who served in, and were affected by, the war.

"These broadened the children's knowledge about the fact that we do not just remember soldiers who fought in the wars on Remembrance Day, instead we honour everyone who played their part in various support roles."

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Motorcyclist in critical condition in hospital after Harold Wood car crash

The crash happened outside Harold Wood Station at 1.46pm. Photo: Steve Poston

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Six fire engines called out to blaze at Romford vehicle workshop

Red Watch at Romford fire station show off the new fire engine

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Motorcyclist in critical condition in hospital after Harold Wood car crash

The crash happened outside Harold Wood Station at 1.46pm. Photo: Steve Poston

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Six fire engines called out to blaze at Romford vehicle workshop

Red Watch at Romford fire station show off the new fire engine

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Midfielder Sam Deering joins Daggers

Midfielder Sam Deering has signed for Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford Town swimmers impress at London Championships

Romford Town's Holly Hagan, Daniel Gencas and Jess Ayling

Upminster primary school remembers soldiers’ sacrifice at Remembrance Day assemblies

Mrs Sansom the headteacher of Branfil Primary School, Mr Philpot from the Hornchurch Aerodrome Historical Trust, the Deputy Mayor of Havering and his wife and Flight Lieutenant Jeff Skillman with students. Picture: Branfil Primary School

Wanted man knocks himself out trying to run away from police in Rainham

Cowper Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

South Essex Crematorium raises £8,000 for charity recording life stories of hospice patients

Mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton joins staff from the council's bereavement service to present the cheque. Picture: Havering Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists