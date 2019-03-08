Upminster primary school remembers soldiers' sacrifice at Remembrance Day assemblies
PUBLISHED: 10:13 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 14 November 2019
Archant
An Upminster primary school held a special service to remember all of the people who sacrificed their lives in the war.
Pupils at Branfil Primary School in Cedar Avenue took a moment to reflect on the impact of the First and Second World Wars on Monday, November 10.
Roxanne Evenden, a teacher at the school, said: "All children and staff across the school took part in the service, along with the Deputy Mayor of Havering and Flight Lieutenant Jeff Skillman.
"We also held Remembrance Day assemblies where children shared the research they had done about the various roles of people who served in, and were affected by, the war.
"These broadened the children's knowledge about the fact that we do not just remember soldiers who fought in the wars on Remembrance Day, instead we honour everyone who played their part in various support roles."