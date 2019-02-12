Power cut hits 32 properties in Upminster

The area of Upminster affected by a powercut on Tuesday, February 12. Archant

An investigation into a damaged electricity cable caused a power cut in Upminster this morning.

Homes in Upminster were temporarily without power on Tuesday, February 12.

A spokeswoman from UK Power Networks said: “Engineers temporarily turned off power to 32 properties in Park Drive and Sunnyside Gardens for about 40 minutes, so they could quickly and safely work on repairing an underground cable which had developed a fault.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this essential work which happened between 11.05am and 11.42am.”