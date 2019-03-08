Search

Upminster police sergeant and writer tours Romford schools with The Uncuddibles children's books series

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 August 2019

R J Thompson's daughter Bella, with The Uncuddibles bears and books. Picture: R J Thompson

R J Thompson's daughter Bella, with The Uncuddibles bears and books. Picture: R J Thompson

Archant

An Upminster police sergeant has been visiting Romford schools to share the stories of his superhero teddy bears with pupils.

R J Thompson with his collection of The Uncuddibles.R J Thompson with his collection of The Uncuddibles.

RJ Thompson is the writer and illustrator of The Uncuddibles, a series about abandoned teddy bears who use their special gifts to help others.

The police sergeant, who creates the books in his spare time, has been visiting schools and libraries to provide creative workshops for young people.

"The kids absolutely love the creative workshops," he said.

"As soon as I bring in all the cuddly bears, they're in awe.

R J Thompson, from Upminster, speaking at a primary school.R J Thompson, from Upminster, speaking at a primary school.

"It was a real eye-opener for me to see the reaction of the children.

"The children love it when I'm teaching them how to draw or how to design their own bear."

Mr Thompson has visited around 36 schools in the past year.

At St Edward's Church of England Academy in London Road, Romford, Mr Thompson was particularly surprised by the enthusiasm of parents and pupils.

A pupil dressed up in a Cuddibles outfit for World Book Day. The books are written by Upminster police sergeant R J Thompson. Picture: Stacy KingA pupil dressed up in a Cuddibles outfit for World Book Day. The books are written by Upminster police sergeant R J Thompson. Picture: Stacy King

He told the Recorder: "It's quite bizarre getting recognised. At the last Romford school I was gobsmacked.

"I wasn't planning on doing any book signings but then the headteacher asked if I could set up a table outside.

"The queue for book signings ended up going outside and all around the back of the school."

Author RJ Thompson's lucky mascot bear 'Shadow' from his series The Uncuddibles, made by his late mother with final stitches completed by Linda Thompson. Picture: RJ Thompson.Author RJ Thompson's lucky mascot bear 'Shadow' from his series The Uncuddibles, made by his late mother with final stitches completed by Linda Thompson. Picture: RJ Thompson.

The children's writer struggles with mental health issues and described writing The Uncuddibles as therapeutic.

He said: "It's a massive problem for me at the moment.

"Creating the books is the only time where I go into a zone where I'm completely relaxed.

"There are so many of my colleagues (police) who have stress issues.

"Fortunately policing is so up to date with knowledge about [mental health] that it's no longer a stigma."

Mr Thompson has published six books in The Uncuddibles series with 14 more planned titles to come.

RJ Thompson will be at a book signing event at WHSmith in lakeside on Saturday, August 31, from noon to 2pm.

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

‘I had 12 tumours in my neck’: Upminster cancer survivor launches products to ease painful side effects of chemotherapy

Beth Botham from Upminster has started her own business producing cancer care kits called Rejuvenate. Picture: Lea Salmon

