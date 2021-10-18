News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Plane crash in Upminster sees man taken to hospital as a priority

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:31 AM October 18, 2021    Updated: 11:37 AM October 18, 2021
Two men were taken to Queen's Hospital after a van overturned on the A13 this morning

Plane crashes and 'rolls over' in Upminster with man taken to hospital as a priority - Credit: Archant

A man has been taken to hospital as a priority following a plane crash in Upminster. 

London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called just after 1.30pm on Saturday (October 16) to the crash on Aveley Road in Upminster.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson confirmed it was called to the same scene involving a "light aircraft"  crashing on a "grass runway" at the Damyns Hall Aerodrome.

Additionally, the Met Police were called by the LAS at around 1.40pm to reports of an aircraft having rolled over. 

The LAS spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, a medic in a car, an advanced paramedic, and our hazardous area response teams."

LFB said one man "self-evacuated" the plane before they arrived and was treated at the scene by LAS crews before being taken to hospital.

The LAS spokesperson added: "We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority."

