Plane crash in Upminster sees man taken to hospital as a priority
- Credit: Archant
A man has been taken to hospital as a priority following a plane crash in Upminster.
London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called just after 1.30pm on Saturday (October 16) to the crash on Aveley Road in Upminster.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson confirmed it was called to the same scene involving a "light aircraft" crashing on a "grass runway" at the Damyns Hall Aerodrome.
Additionally, the Met Police were called by the LAS at around 1.40pm to reports of an aircraft having rolled over.
The LAS spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, a medic in a car, an advanced paramedic, and our hazardous area response teams."
You may also want to watch:
LFB said one man "self-evacuated" the plane before they arrived and was treated at the scene by LAS crews before being taken to hospital.
The LAS spokesperson added: "We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority."
Most Read
- 1 Road and rail: Disruptions to watch out for in Havering next week
- 2 Man 'wraps metal chain around woman's neck' in Hornchurch park attack
- 3 West Ham free to build new training facility as council approves plans
- 4 Romford celebrity scandals: Stars who hit headlines for the wrong reasons
- 5 Development coming to Havering: What plans were submitted, approved or rejected in recent months?
- 6 Man charged with attempted bank robbery in Romford to appear in court
- 7 Kem Cetinay’s Array restaurant to host Halloween 'ball'
- 8 Beam Park station 'can't go ahead without government support', council says
- 9 Women targeted in string of mobile phone thefts at Romford nightclub
- 10 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021