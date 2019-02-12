Search

Upminster’s Hall Lane Miniature Golf Course at risk of demolition as council proposes to build new homes on land

PUBLISHED: 14:03 26 February 2019

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A mini-golf course could be in jeopardy as the council has submitted a planning application to build homes on the site.

Hall Lane Miniature Golf Course in Upminster, also known as Upminster Pitch and Putt, is at risk from being demolished after Havering Council’s housing company Mercury Land Holdings submitted an application last week to get rid of the 18-hole pitch and putt, in order to build 48 homes on the land.

In the documents provided on the council’s website, as well as the new homes, public open space, a children’s play area and highway access will also be incorporated into the new design.

After hearing about the proposal, Councillor Gillian Ford said: “This is devastating news for the area.

“Green spaces, and especially recreational areas, are fundamental for health and wellbeing.

“This amenity space has provided hours of fun for families for many years.

“We need to maintain the character of the borough and at this location as much of our history and local culture is being eroded through the intensification of development and our individuality is vanishing.”

