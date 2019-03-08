Search

Upminster pensioner nominated for charity award after completing 15 consecutive London marathons

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 September 2019

Robert Smith, 74, from Upminster running the 2018 London Marathon for the charity Sense. Picture: Grant Pritchard

Robert Smith, 74, from Upminster running the 2018 London Marathon for the charity Sense. Picture: Grant Pritchard

Grant Pritchard

A 74-year-old from Upminster has raised more than £23,000 for a charity that supports young deaf and blind people by taking part in multiple London marathons.

Robert Smith has been nominated for an Individual Fundraiser of the Year award for his continued support of the Sense charity.

He said: "I am very pleased and grateful to be nominated for this award.

"I will keep fundraising and taking part in marathons for as long as I can in order to support children who are deaf and blind or have complex disabilities."

Robert ran his first marathon in 2004 and is due to take part in his 16th London marathon in 2020.

Emma Cuncliffe, Sense senior national events fundraiser, added: "Bob has been such a fantastic supporter of Sense and is truly deserving of being recognised for his commitment and fundraising over the last 15 years."

The annual Sense awards will take pace on Thursday, September 19 in Birmingham.

