Upminster man's fire death 'accidental', coroner finds

Published: 2:35 PM August 20, 2021

An inquest at Barking Town Hall ruled that Upminster man Patrick Reed's death was an "accident". - Credit: Ken Mears

An Upminster pensioner's death in a fire last December was accidental, a coroner has ruled.

Patrick Reed, 81, died when his house in St Mary's Lane caught fire on December 14.

An inquest at Barking Town Hall heard that the medical cause of death was determined as carbon monoxide toxicity caused by smoke inhalation.

The inquest was first opened on March 8, and concluded on Wednesday (August 18).

Speaking after hearing the evidence of fire investigation officer Steven Elliott, coroner Nadia Persaud said: “I’m satisfied that there is no evidence of any suspicious circumstances before me.

"I’m satisfied that the appropriate conclusion would be a conclusion of accident."

Patrick was found in the bathroom of his home - also known as Puddledock Farm - after a blaze took hold in the detached property, the court heard.

Mr Elliott confirmed that he was discovered with injuries "incompatible with life".

The fire broke out in the early morning of December 14, while Patrick was sleeping upstairs.

A man - on his way to work in nearby Aquarend Place - saw the fire just after 6.30am and called 999, the inquest was told.

He then tried to get into the property, but was unable to do so.

In a statement provided to police in the aftermath, Peter French said: "I did everything I could to try to get in and help him.

"But by the time I tried to get in through the front doors and gone around to the back, the fire was so big there was little I could’ve done in there."

Patrick lived at the property alone, the court was told, having lost his wife to cancer three years earlier.

A statement given to police by son Simon was read out at the inquest.

It spoke of a devoted family man who had worked on the London and Tilbury Docks.

Simon described how difficult his mother's death had been for his father.

“He was feeling low after mum died three years ago, but after a year he started to get a bit better. But he was never the same."

The father and son were last together on the Saturday before the fire, the court heard, when the pair went for breakfast at a Cranham café as per their weekly tradition.

Patrick was still living independently, the hearing was told, and was in reasonable health despite suffering a heart attack in 2005.

The inquest also heard from Mr Elliott, who read from his investigation report.

Ms Persaud sought to rule out a number of potential causes in her questioning, with the main focus around an electric blanket believed to have been used by Patrick.

In his evidence Mr Elliott said that, although family confirmed that Patrick used such a blanket, there was "no evidence remaining" of this after the fire.

Mr Elliott told the court: "The bed was moved away from its original location on the wall, which may indicate that the fire started on or around the location of the bed.

"Therefore, it is not possible to discount the failure of an electrical blanket as the cause for this fire."

Ms Persaud asked: "Would you say the electric blanket was the most likely cause, but we couldn’t say it was certain?”

The fire investigation officer agreed that such a finding could not be made "categorically", meaning the cause "has to be recorded as undetermined".

After hearing Mr Elliott's evidence, Ms Persaud concluded: "There was no evidence of a deliberate act; it was considered most likely that an accidental fire had begun around the bed area, and that Mr Reed had attempted to escape the fire, but sadly became overcome by smoke inhalation."