News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

'It felt like a dream': Upminster headteacher attends Queen's Garden Party

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 10:30 AM May 19, 2022
Oakfields Preparatory School head at Buckingham Palace

Oakfields Preparatory School headteacher Katrina Carroll attended the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 11 - Credit: Oakfields Preparatory School

An independent Upminster school headteacher enjoyed a right royal party in recognition of her services to education.  

On May 11, Oakfields Preparatory School's Katrina Carroll attended the Queen’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. 

Nominations to attend the event under the education category were all verified and shortlisted by the Department of Education.  

Traditionally, the Queen hosts three garden parties at the palace each year, and a network of sponsors - including the government - can nominate guests for invitation.  

The next soirée will be on May 25, with the most recent being held on May 18.  

A fourth annual party is held at the Palace of Holyrood House in Scotland, which this year will be on June 29.  

Over the last two years, due to the pandemic, the illustrious events have been cancelled - but this year, they coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Mrs Carroll said: “Wednesday was a moment in my life that I will never forget; it is up there with my biggest lifetime experiences; it has felt like a dream – even now after the event. 

Most Read

  1. 1 As many as 15 injured in Gidea Park bus crash
  2. 2 Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Havering
  3. 3 Proposal to demolish Hornchurch bungalow to build four-bed house
  1. 4 TfL confirms plan to 'strengthen' Gallows Corner flyover 'for many generations to come'
  2. 5 Thunderstorms to hit London this evening warns Met Office
  3. 6 'When it’s hot, it’s a sauna’: Residents rally against scaffolding on Romford apartment building
  4. 7 Town Hall cleaner feels 'failed' as he remains homeless for third month
  5. 8 Hornchurch medical centre temporarily shut after legionella bacteria found
  6. 9 Dispersal order enforced in Elm Park amid antisocial behaviour concerns
  7. 10 Savvy driver saves ducks who had strayed onto the A13

“Thank you to everyone that sent me their congratulations.  

“I will come down from cloud nine soon.” 

It comes after the school was awarded an overall rating of ‘excellent’ following an inspection by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI).  


The Queen
Upminster News

Don't Miss

Police tape. Stock image. Picture: PA/YUI MOK

London Live News

Man dies after Romford car park incident

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Dispersal order active in Romford

London Live News

Dispersal order enforced in Romford as crime increases

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Police pursuit in Burdett Road, Mile End

Essex Police

Police identify men wanted in connection with Brentwood incident

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
The menu board at Popeyes in Westfield Stratford

London Live News

Fried chicken chain Popeyes to open Romford restaurant

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon