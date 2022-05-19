'It felt like a dream': Upminster headteacher attends Queen's Garden Party
- Credit: Oakfields Preparatory School
An independent Upminster school headteacher enjoyed a right royal party in recognition of her services to education.
On May 11, Oakfields Preparatory School's Katrina Carroll attended the Queen’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.
Nominations to attend the event under the education category were all verified and shortlisted by the Department of Education.
Traditionally, the Queen hosts three garden parties at the palace each year, and a network of sponsors - including the government - can nominate guests for invitation.
The next soirée will be on May 25, with the most recent being held on May 18.
A fourth annual party is held at the Palace of Holyrood House in Scotland, which this year will be on June 29.
Over the last two years, due to the pandemic, the illustrious events have been cancelled - but this year, they coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Mrs Carroll said: “Wednesday was a moment in my life that I will never forget; it is up there with my biggest lifetime experiences; it has felt like a dream – even now after the event.
“Thank you to everyone that sent me their congratulations.
“I will come down from cloud nine soon.”
It comes after the school was awarded an overall rating of ‘excellent’ following an inspection by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI).