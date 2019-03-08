Search

Upminster nursery Little Adventurers scores Gold healthy early years award

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 September 2019

A dentist visit to the Little Adventurers nursery in Upminster. Picture: Little Adventurers

A dentist visit to the Little Adventurers nursery in Upminster. Picture: Little Adventurers

Archant

An Upminster nursery has been recognised in an early years scheme by the Mayor of London for its efforts in promoting children's health and wellbeing.

Staff at the Little Adventurers Nursery in Severn Drive were delighted to receive a Healthy Early Years London Gold Award from the Mayor of London. Picture: Little AdventurersStaff at the Little Adventurers Nursery in Severn Drive were delighted to receive a Healthy Early Years London Gold Award from the Mayor of London. Picture: Little Adventurers

Staff at the Little Adventurers Nursery in Severn Drive were delighted to receive a Healthy Early Years London Gold Award from the Mayor of London.

The nursery encourages the children to care about the planet through a range of projects.

"Daphne, our dolphin mascot, is one way we promote this to our children and we take our own social responsibility as a business very seriously, for example by incorporating recycling throughout nursery and purchasing locally sourced goods and food," said business development manager, Chris Ford.

Manager Ginny Andreas added: "To achieve Gold has been a whole team effort. If we can teach children from very young the importance of a good diet, strong oral hygiene and an active lifestyle then they stand the best chance of growing into healthy, physically, mentally and emotionally fit adults."

