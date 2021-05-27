News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Upminster neighbours attempt charity Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Sally Patterson

Published: 9:17 AM May 27, 2021   
Nicky Dixon (l), Bianca Holman, Jan Taylor and Liz Irving (r) are training for the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Nicky Dixon (l), Bianca Holman, Jan Taylor and Liz Irving (r) are training for the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge - Credit: Jan Taylor

A group of Havering neighbours and friends are training to complete a 24-mile hiking challenge for a cancer charity.

Jan Taylor, Lizzie Irving and Bianca Holman, who live on the same road in Upminster, decided to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge after losing close friends and family to cancer.

The women will attempt to climb mountains Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough on June 26.

Along with Hornchurch-based friend Nicky Dixon, they hope to raise a total of £1,000 for charity Marie Curie.

Liz explained: "Charities have been hard hit through the pandemic, and Marie Curie provides invaluable support for people living with a terminal illness.

"It will be tough but we are aiming to raise as much money as possible for [the charity]."

Nicky Dixon (l), Bianca Holman, Jan Taylor and Liz Irving (r) are training for the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

The women hope to complete the challenge in under 12 hours - Credit: Jan Taylor

The women, aged between 39 and 58, have been training for the past six months, both by themselves and once a week together.

Former headteacher Jan said it had given her "a focus" during lockdown.

She explained: "It's been good all round, being able to get out and train together.

"We've become much closer friends because of it as well."

Donate to their fundraisers at:

Jan - tinyurl.com/48e8v99y

Lizzie - tinyurl.com/8bmd7889

Bianca - tinyurl.com/hap9f4mr

Nicky - tinyurl.com/u49spcp4



 


