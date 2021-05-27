Upminster neighbours attempt charity Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge
- Credit: Jan Taylor
A group of Havering neighbours and friends are training to complete a 24-mile hiking challenge for a cancer charity.
Jan Taylor, Lizzie Irving and Bianca Holman, who live on the same road in Upminster, decided to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge after losing close friends and family to cancer.
The women will attempt to climb mountains Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough on June 26.
Along with Hornchurch-based friend Nicky Dixon, they hope to raise a total of £1,000 for charity Marie Curie.
Liz explained: "Charities have been hard hit through the pandemic, and Marie Curie provides invaluable support for people living with a terminal illness.
You may also want to watch:
"It will be tough but we are aiming to raise as much money as possible for [the charity]."
The women, aged between 39 and 58, have been training for the past six months, both by themselves and once a week together.
Most Read
- 1 'We just want to find our forever home': Romford family speak out about temporary housing
- 2 Romford householders warned over property-damaging invasive bamboo
- 3 Ex-Romford Debenhams staff join legal action over redundancy process
- 4 Witness denies comments in police statement at Romford shooting inquest
- 5 Flat-owners faced £2m bill after being wrongly told cladding was unsafe
- 6 New team to keep people safe at weekends coming to Romford
- 7 Potential changes to blood test services in Havering
- 8 Officer was 'wrongly told' Romford father threatened family, inquest hears
- 9 Records of calls in Romford police shooting were 'wrong', inquest hears
- 10 Marathon walk raises £13,200 for Saint Francis Hospice
Former headteacher Jan said it had given her "a focus" during lockdown.
She explained: "It's been good all round, being able to get out and train together.
"We've become much closer friends because of it as well."
Donate to their fundraisers at:
Jan - tinyurl.com/48e8v99y
Lizzie - tinyurl.com/8bmd7889
Bianca - tinyurl.com/hap9f4mr
Nicky - tinyurl.com/u49spcp4