Upminster mum’s black tie fundraiser for Diabetes UK in memory of beloved father is a ‘big success’

PUBLISHED: 10:25 21 February 2019

L-R: Deborah Jay Kelly who hosted the event, Simone Myers and helpers with the raffle. Photo: Picture Plus

Archant

A make-up artist from Upminster said a black and tie dinner in her memory of her father who had diabetes was “a big success”.

A West Ham football shirt was aunctioned off at the fundraiser, raising £1,600 for Isla Caton. Photo: Picture PlusA West Ham football shirt was aunctioned off at the fundraiser, raising £1,600 for Isla Caton. Photo: Picture Plus

Guests enjoyed dinner and entertainment at a special dinner organised by Simone Myers for the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

Simone’s father Terence died last year.

L-R: The entertainment team, Johnny Mack, Matt Early, David Van Day, Amrick Chan, Deborah Jay Kelly, Sue Moxley and DJ Mervyn Victor. Photo: Picture PlusL-R: The entertainment team, Johnny Mack, Matt Early, David Van Day, Amrick Chan, Deborah Jay Kelly, Sue Moxley and DJ Mervyn Victor. Photo: Picture Plus

He was well-known in east London as a lorry driver and in recent years, as the owner of the workmen’s cafes in the area including the B52 cafe in Barking.

At the dinner and dance in Orsett Halls, Grays, guests enjoyed entertainment from Johnny Mack, Matt Early, DJ Mervyn Victor, Sue Moxley, David Van Day, Amrick Channa and Deborah Jay Kelly.

Maisie Myers, Simone Myers and more relatives of Terence Myers. Photo: Picture PlusMaisie Myers, Simone Myers and more relatives of Terence Myers. Photo: Picture Plus

Simone told the Recorder: “It was a big success - about 200 people came to the event. Everyone was having such a good time that no one wanted to go home!

“I would like to say a big thank you to my friends who came down to help decorate the hall and everyone who came to help raise money in honour of my dad for the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes.

“I’m hoping once all the money is in that we have raised £5,000.”

Funds were also raised for Isla Caton, a four-year-old girl from Hornchurch who has neuroblastoma cancer.

A West Ham football shirt was auctioned off for £1,600 to go towards Isla’s fund for her to travel to America for potentially life saving treatment.

