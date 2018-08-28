Search

Upminster mum’s black tie fundraiser for Diabetes UK in memory of beloved father

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 February 2019

Terence Myers with one of his grand-daughters.

Terence Myers with one of his grand-daughters.

Archant

A make-up artist from Upminster has organised a special black tie dinner in memory of her “amazing” father who had Type 2 diabetes.

Simone Myers, 49, is holding a dinner and dance at Orsett Hall in Grays on Saturday, February 9 to raise funds for Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation after her father Terence died last year.

Terence was well-known in east London as a lorry driver and in recent years, as the owner of the workmen’s cafes in the area including the B52 cafe in Barking.

Simone said: “As well as my dad, both my uncles have Type 2 diabetes and I met many other people with the condition.

“Over the last few years my dad had strokes, a heart attack and a triple heart bypass operation but he was amazing, always smiling and never complaining.

“Everyone who met him loved him.”

Simone has a final few tickets to sell for the event and she can be contacted at 07900474346 or englishrose-simone@hotmail.co.uk.

