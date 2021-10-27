News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Upminster Halifax closes due to 'changing ways' customers bank

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:50 PM October 27, 2021   
Upminster Halifax closing

The Halifax in Upminster is one of 15 branches which is set to close between September and November this year. - Credit: Google Maps

Upminster’s Halifax bank has now closed following a decline in footfall. 

The closure of the Station Road branch on October 26 is due to the increasing popularity of online banking, Halifax says, and is part of a cull which will see 29 Lloyds Bank group branches close this year.

Its closure leaves behind branches in Hornchurch and Romford where services such as deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks are available.  

A Halifax spokesperson said:  “We made the decision to close our Upminster branch on October 26 2021 due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which means the branch was being used less often.

"Customers can continue to bank locally by visiting the nearby Post Office, which is less than half a mile away. The nearest alternative branch is in Hornchurch.”

Halifax confirmed that all Upminster branch customers have had their accounts realigned to the Halifax Hornchurch branch. 

