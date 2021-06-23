News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Upminster Halifax set to close

Cash Boyle

Published: 2:54 PM June 23, 2021   
Upminster Halifax closing

The Halifax in Upminster is one of 15 branches which is set to close between September and November this year. - Credit: Google Maps

Upminster's Halifax bank is set to close, it has been confirmed.

The Station Road branch is one of 15 which will shut between September and November this year.

This closure - which the bank has said is due to the increasing popularity of online banking - is part of a cull which will also see 29 Lloyds Bank branches close.

Retail director of the Lloyds Banking Group, Vim Maru, said: "Like many businesses on the high street, we must change for a future where branches will be used in a different way, and visited less often."

Branches in Hornchurch and Romford are to remain open.



Upminster News

