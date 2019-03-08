Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Upminster guide dog walker nominated for Maximising Impact award celebrates two decades of service

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 June 2019

Carol-Ann Bullman with her dogs Josey and Harlee. Picture: Nicky Bullman

Carol-Ann Bullman with her dogs Josey and Harlee. Picture: Nicky Bullman

Archant

Carol-Ann Bullman sat in a classroom with her golden retriever puppy lying by her side.

Carol-Ann Bullman with puppy Wilson and Rowan Hostler at a Aviva fundraising event.Carol-Ann Bullman with puppy Wilson and Rowan Hostler at a Aviva fundraising event.

They listened to a little boy read out loud to the dog. He was struggling to read out loud to his peers, so he was reading to Heather, who could provide no judgment. Still, the boy grew frustrated.

"How does she understand what I'm saying?" he asked.

The puppy got up and padded over the boy, resting her head on his knee. She whined quietly.

Carol-Ann lives in Upminster and cares for puppies like Heather, who are training to be guide dogs as a puppy walker for Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

Carol-Ann Bullman's puppy Olivia with Vallie and Josey.Carol-Ann Bullman's puppy Olivia with Vallie and Josey.

She attended an award ceremony on Friday, June 7, after she was nominated for a 'Maximizing Impact' award for her passion and 20 years of service.

Both Carol-Ann's grandfather and uncle were blind. She remembers her grandmother at dinner, telling her grandfather where the food was by its location on a clock.

"The peas at 9 o'clock," her grandmother would say, "and the potatoes are at 6 o'clock."

You may also want to watch:

After seeing this, Carol-Ann said she remembers wanting to help those who are blind. She became a puppy walker in 1998.

Eight puppies have stayed and trained with Carol-Ann, and three have qualified to be guide dogs.

The puppy she's currently puppy walking, Harlee, just turned one.

In addition to training, she fundraises in the community and schools.

Her fundraising resume includes more than £7,000 by collecting more than 2,000 old mobile phones, £5,000 from a neighbour in memory of his father and a puppy sponsored by Tesco.

Despite working with them for sometimes nearly a year, puppies are fickle and not all of Carol-Ann's have qualified in upper training.

Her current dog, Josey, turned three last weekend and was one of those who didn't qualify. When she began upper training, the Labrador retriever mix refused to drink water out of her bowl and wouldn't get in cars.

The trainers offered Josey back to Carol-Ann, under the condition she could load the stubborn dog in her car.

But when Carol-Ann arrived and opened her door, the dog ran right in.

Most Read

Police appeal after officers and paramedics find man collapsed in Romford town centre following ‘reports of assault’

Police were called to Mercury Gardens, Romford, at 12.14pm. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Revealed: More than 300 homes built under relaxed planning application rules in Havering are unaffordable

It has been revealed that more than 300 homes in Havering, built under relaxed rules are unaffordable. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Romford woman overwhelmed by support of public after her ill 81-year-old mother went missing

Kelly White with her mum Ann White. Ann was found in West Ham after she went missing for over 24 hours. Picture: Lesley White

Flashback: Ford strike threat, increase in child abuse, and a rise in smuggling

60 years ago.

Have your say on Quarles Development housing proposals in Harold Hill

The proposals are for 140 new homes on the former Havering College Quarles Campus site. Picture: Mercury Land Holdings and Bellway Partnerships

Most Read

Police appeal after officers and paramedics find man collapsed in Romford town centre following ‘reports of assault’

Police were called to Mercury Gardens, Romford, at 12.14pm. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Revealed: More than 300 homes built under relaxed planning application rules in Havering are unaffordable

It has been revealed that more than 300 homes in Havering, built under relaxed rules are unaffordable. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Romford woman overwhelmed by support of public after her ill 81-year-old mother went missing

Kelly White with her mum Ann White. Ann was found in West Ham after she went missing for over 24 hours. Picture: Lesley White

Flashback: Ford strike threat, increase in child abuse, and a rise in smuggling

60 years ago.

Have your say on Quarles Development housing proposals in Harold Hill

The proposals are for 140 new homes on the former Havering College Quarles Campus site. Picture: Mercury Land Holdings and Bellway Partnerships

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Upminster guide dog walker nominated for Maximising Impact award celebrates two decades of service

Carol-Ann Bullman with her dogs Josey and Harlee. Picture: Nicky Bullman

Residents remember Second World War D-Day landings at Hornchurch military event

Residents attended a two day military event on June 8 to 9 to remember D-Day. Picture: Andrew Ruff

Save First Step: Romford mum’s luxury pamper event helps raise more than £1,000 for Hornchurch charity

Havering Council's deputy mayor, councillor John Mylod with Lisa Stevens.

Mayor of Havering joins staff at Queen’s Hospital to celebrate Volunteers’ Week

Queen's director of nursing, Mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton and the volunteers service manager with Edie Lay, the longest serving volunteer at the hospital, who has given up her spare time for the past 28 years.

Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham raids: 16 arrested as police seize imitation firearms and drugs

Police seized imitation firearms and knives following a series of dawn raids across Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham on Wednesday, June 12. Picture: Essex Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists