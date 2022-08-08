The fire broke out in grassland near Ockendon Road, Upminster - Credit: LFB

Four hectares of Upminster grassland were ablaze on Friday night (August 5) as this year’s warm weather continues.

Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters tackled the fire near Ockendon Road, with the London Fire Brigade (LFB) taking more than 10 calls about the incident.

LFB was first called at 7.38pm, and the fire was under control by 10.50pm.

A LFB spokesperson said: “The warmer weather we have been having makes the ground extremely dry, which unfortunately means grassland, parks, undergrowth and woodlands will burn quickly when exposed to even the smallest of sparks.

“We don’t want people to be complacent and that means not barbecuing in parks and open spaces, ensuring cigarettes are properly disposed of and clearing away rubbish and glass as they can magnify the sun and cause a fire.”

Fire crews from Plumstead, Dagenham, Ilford, Wennington and surrounding stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The blaze was not the first to break out in Upminster. Another grassland fire last month blew smoke over the M25 and required 175 firefighters to put it out.