News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Upminster girl, 16, missing for five days

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:44 PM February 22, 2022
Upminster teenager Kerry Mason has been missing for five days, police say

Upminster teenager Kerry Mason has been missing for five days, police say - Credit: Met Police / Havering MPS

Have you seen this girl?

Kerry Mason, 16, has reportedly been missing from Courtenay Gardens in Upminster for five days.

Police say she is known to frequent Upminster, Harold Hill and Romford town centre.

If you have seen Kerry or know where she is, contact police on 101 and provide the reference number: 22MIS005733.

To report information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Missing People
Upminster News
Romford News
Harold Hill News

Don't Miss

Chatteris Avenue in Romford

Court Watch

Inquest opens for Romford man who was found dead at home

Charles Thomson

person
A tree down on a parked van in Millfield Lane, by Hampstead Heath.

London Live News | Gallery

Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Romford Market is opening in two phases with food stalls opening up on Wednesday June 3 and the rema

London Live News

Romford Market to close ahead of Storm Eunice 80mph winds

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Demmie Martin says L&Q housing association has failed to repair her Wigton Road property

London Live News

Mother and daughter forced from 'uninhabitable' mouldy home

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon