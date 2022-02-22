Upminster teenager Kerry Mason has been missing for five days, police say - Credit: Met Police / Havering MPS

Have you seen this girl?

Kerry Mason, 16, has reportedly been missing from Courtenay Gardens in Upminster for five days.

Police say she is known to frequent Upminster, Harold Hill and Romford town centre.

If you have seen Kerry or know where she is, contact police on 101 and provide the reference number: 22MIS005733.

To report information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.