'Best experience': Upminster daredevils walk on wing of flying plane

Published: 3:37 PM June 24, 2021

Romford daredevils wing walked on Saturday to raise money for Mitchell's Miracles - Credit: Debra Prescott

Romford daredevils stood on the wing of a flying plane to raise money for families affected by neuroblastoma, a rare cancer prevalent in babies and children.

On Saturday (June 19), the group took to the skies to raise money for childhood cancer charity Mitchell’s Miracles.

The flights took place at Upminster’s Damyns Hall Aerodrome, supported by wing-walking company Skymax, and have already raised around £5,000.

Colin Drew (r), Terry Huth and Jade Foster-Jerrett (l) flew in Upminster to fundraise for Mitchell's Miracles - Credit: Debra Prescott

Among the flyers was Mitchell’s Miracles co-founder Terry Huth, who lost his seven-year-old son Mitchell to neuroblastoma in 2012.

Joining him was charity corporate fundraiser Jade Foster-Jerrett, who said she was “chuffed” with the amount raised so far.

She added: “The support for the wing walk has been incredible.

“Although the nerves kicked in the morning of the event, once up in the air, they quickly disappeared knowing how much money we were raising for Mitchell’s Miracles.”

Fellow flyer Delaney Duggan said: “I had such a fun time.

“[It was the] best experience of my life for such a great cause.”

Jade Foster-Jerrett braved the skies for charity - Credit: Debra Prescott

Mitchell’s Miracles was founded in 2013 following the death of Mitchell from Hornchurch.

The youngster began to feel unwell in 2010, and over the next 14 months he underwent intense treatment, including chemotherapy, stem cell rescue, open surgery and radiotherapy.

When he passed away on August 25, 2012, his parents set up the charity in honour of his bravery.

Mother Kristel Huth explained there was a lack of awareness about childhood cancer at the time, and she wanted to fill that gap.

Mitchell Huth from Romford died of neuroblastoma in 2012 - Credit: Mitchell's Miracles

She told this paper: “Children can’t always tell you how they’re feeling, and so education is so important.

“We also know families need financial grants during the process, as the majority of them have to stop working to be by their children’s bedside.

“Saturday was a really good event, especially after a year of hardly being able to fundraise.

“The wing walkers know how proud we are of them.”

The charity will be celebrating its eighth anniversary next month; Kristel noted this means it is older than her son when he died.

For an opportunity to take part in the next wing walk for Mitchell’s Miracles, people can follow the charity on social media; www.facebook.com/mitchellsmiracles, @mitchellsmiracles