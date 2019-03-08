Video

Upminster four-year-old runs Little Half Marathon for cousin with neuroblastoma cancer

Joe Standbridge, 4, from Upminster ran 2.4 miles to raise money for his two-year-old cousin with cancer. Photo: Nikki Stanbridge Archant

A four-year-old from Upminster “absolutely smashed” his target to raise more than £2,000 for his two-year-old cousin with cancer.

Joe Standbridge, 4, from Upminster raised more than £2,000 for his ill cousin. Photo: Niki Stanbridge Joe Standbridge, 4, from Upminster raised more than £2,000 for his ill cousin. Photo: Niki Stanbridge

When Joe Stanbridge found out that his cousin, Ruby Taylor, couldn’t come to his birthday party because she was too ill, he decided he wanted to do something to help her.

Joe ran the Little Half Marathon which follows the last 2.4 miles of The Vitality Big Half on Sunday, March 10 and raised £2,283 for Ruby.

Proud mum, Nikki Stanbridge, said: “We only hoped to raise £300 and we’ve absolutely smashed the target.

“Joe’s nursery, Stepping Stones in Havering College, has been a really big support. A lot of strangers and the whole community has got behind him.”

Ruby, who just turned two, has high-risk neuroblastoma cancer. Her parents are trying to raise funds so that she can travel abroad and have further treatment.

To support Joe visit his justgiving page.