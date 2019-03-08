Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Video

Upminster four-year-old runs Little Half Marathon for cousin with neuroblastoma cancer

PUBLISHED: 12:30 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 13 March 2019

Joe Standbridge, 4, from Upminster ran 2.4 miles to raise money for his two-year-old cousin with cancer. Photo: Nikki Stanbridge

Joe Standbridge, 4, from Upminster ran 2.4 miles to raise money for his two-year-old cousin with cancer. Photo: Nikki Stanbridge

Archant

A four-year-old from Upminster “absolutely smashed” his target to raise more than £2,000 for his two-year-old cousin with cancer.

Joe Standbridge, 4, from Upminster raised more than £2,000 for his ill cousin. Photo: Niki StanbridgeJoe Standbridge, 4, from Upminster raised more than £2,000 for his ill cousin. Photo: Niki Stanbridge

When Joe Stanbridge found out that his cousin, Ruby Taylor, couldn’t come to his birthday party because she was too ill, he decided he wanted to do something to help her.

Joe ran the Little Half Marathon which follows the last 2.4 miles of The Vitality Big Half on Sunday, March 10 and raised £2,283 for Ruby.

Proud mum, Nikki Stanbridge, said: “We only hoped to raise £300 and we’ve absolutely smashed the target.

“Joe’s nursery, Stepping Stones in Havering College, has been a really big support. A lot of strangers and the whole community has got behind him.”

Ruby, who just turned two, has high-risk neuroblastoma cancer. Her parents are trying to raise funds so that she can travel abroad and have further treatment.

To support Joe visit his justgiving page.

Most Read

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney: Teenage boy charged with Harold Hill murder makes first court appearance

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney: Teenage boy charged with Harold Hill murder makes first court appearance

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Boro boss Martin says there is a long way to go yet as he plans survival escape route

Romford's Ayo Olukoga on the ball against Grays Athletic earlier in the season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Upminster four-year-old runs Little Half Marathon for cousin with neuroblastoma cancer

Joe Standbridge, 4, from Upminster ran 2.4 miles to raise money for his two-year-old cousin with cancer. Photo: Nikki Stanbridge

Jodie Chesney: Trial date set for two charged with murdering Dagenham 17-year-old in Harold Hill

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS

Redden Court School creates new mock interview initiative for Harold Wood students

Prospects worked with year 10 students at Redden Court School to run through mock interviews. Photo: Kane Ward

Daggers endure disastrous defeat at Havant

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists