Upminster football team organise match for mental health charity
A new Upminster football team are holding a match to fundraise for a mental health charity.
Upminster Barn FC, which was set up this season by friends Jonathan Clark, 22, and Sam Hurley, also 22, also want to raise awareness about the stigma surrounding men's mental health.
All funds raised will go to Counselling Life Advice Suicide Prevention (CLASP).
Manager Jonathan, from Hornchurch, told this paper: "The past 18 months have been really tough on a lot of people.
"This is all about raising money and raising awareness for the charity, and breaking the stigma.
"Next year we want to do something even bigger, maybe a tournament."
The team, coached by Sam, have played a few games already, and Jonathan explained the teammates are still getting to know each other.
The match will take place at Dagenham's Mayesbrook Park Stadium on Sunday (August 8) at 3pm, and doors open at 2.15pm.
Tickets can be bought at the door for £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.