Upminster family and 11-month-old return to Queen's Hospital with £10,000 donation for premature babies

Candice Andrews and 11-month-old Daniel Andrews at Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: BHRUT Archant

A couple from Upminster returned to Queen's Hospital to thank the staff who cared for their 11-month-old baby after he was born prematurely at the hospital nearly a year ago.

The Andrews family handed over a £10,000 donation to King George and Queen's Hospital charity. Picture: BHRUT The Andrews family handed over a £10,000 donation to King George and Queen's Hospital charity. Picture: BHRUT

Baby Daniel Andrews visited the hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford with his mum, Candice, to hand over a £10,000 donation to the King George and Queen's Hospital charity.

The family wanted to say thank you for the care they received after Daniel was born nine weeks early in January this year.

Candice Andrews, 27, of Aylett Road, had an emergency c-section after suffering pre-eclampsia which led to HELLP syndrome, a rare liver and blood clotting disorder that can affect pregnant women.

Daniel was just 2lb when he was born at Queen's Hospital, run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), and he suffered from chronic lung disease.

As well as spending several weeks on the trust's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and children's ward, he also spent time at others hospitals including Great Ormond Street.

Candice said: "It was a horrendous time, however, what helped get me through it was all the support and help from the staff.

"That's why we wanted to give something back."

Candice and husband Danny, 24, raised the funds from Danny's two businesses; Andrew's Excavations and Andrew's Waste Management.

Half of it will go towards BHRUT's NICU, with Candice hoping some can be spent on more comfortable chairs for parents.

The other half is for the children's ward, Tropical Lagoon.

Candice added: "Daniel is doing really well now.

"He only needs to go on oxygen at night and thankfully he will grow out of his chronic lung disease.

"From all the time we spent here, we know the staff really well so it was lovely to come back and see them."

Ceira O'Donnell, a children's staff nurse at the trust, added: "It's like a different baby - he's so big!

"He looks like a little boy now and it's heartwarming to see him and his mum again and hear about how well he's doing."

The couple are now looking forward to hosting their first Christmas as a family with Daniel.