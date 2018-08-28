‘Totally out of this world’: Upminster couple’s joy as they celebrate 60 years of marriage

Terry and Maureen Morris who will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on December 20th. Archant

A Majorcan second honeymoon, custom-made badges and a promise to love one another forever is how one Upminster couple are celebrating 60 years of marriage today (Thursday, December 20).

Maureen and Terry Morris, of The Shrubbery, have always had trouble celebrating their anniversary so close to Christmas, and so this year, for their diamond celebrations, they made the decision to celebrate three months early to make sure all their friends and family could participate.

The pair – who are proud great-grandparents to 10 youngsters with an 11th on the way – decided to go on a special second honeymoon to their favourite resort hotel in Majorca.

All their family also getting into the spirit of things by supplying decorations, cards and gifts, as well as specially-made badges that said: “Sixtieth honeymooners Maureen and Terry”.

These badges were worn throughout the holiday, and came in handy right from the off.

When the couple’s flight out to the Spanish island was delayed with the plane on the runway, the captain decided to announce their landmark anniversary over the intercom system.

Terry said: “Everyone was aware of our special celebration. We were asked to get to our feet and then the captain gave a speech over the speakers about who we were and why they were there, and then 200 people gave a round of applause, clapping our 60 years.”

Maureen added: “It was wonderful – totally out of this world.”

During their holiday, the badges once again came in useful, with Terry not having to pay for a single newspaper during the 11-day stay because the local shopkeeper was so impressed by the number of years the pair had racked up.

For their actual anniversary, the couple will be having a small family gathering at their favourite local restaurant.

When asked about the secret to their long and happy union, Terry is fairly certain.

“I always say she’s got a tremendous amount of patience – she’s had to put up with me for 60 years!

“But in all seriousness she is wonderful and supportive and the love of my life.”

Maureen added: “It’s all about give and take – it’s not all going to come easily, quite often you have to both decide to work on it together.”